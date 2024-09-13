Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia's mom's SPECIAL wish fulfilled by Parineeti Chopra; actor expresses heartfelt thanks

Rajiv Adatia is on cloud nine. His mother had a great time seeking the blessings of Ganpati Bappa at the iconic pandal, all because of Parineeti Chopra. The Bigg Boss 15 star took to his Instagram handle to express heartfelt thanks to the actress, who ensured that his mother had a smooth darshan at the iconic pandal.

Rajiv Adatia took the name of Ganapathi Bappa Moraya in his post and wrote that anyone who knows him and his family are aware of his mom's love for Ganpati. She is so attached that his name makes her emotional. "I promised her that one day I will bring her to him especially Lal Bagh.. with the crowds being so intense I was really worried how mum would cope! Just briefly discussing It in general I asked Pari @parineetichopra and she said “aunty you don’t worry just come do his Darshan I will take you!"

He further continued in his post, "My mum cried like a baby, when she found out she was going and cried even more at his feet." Rajiv even called Parineeti Gods child and then said, "You selflessly made sure mum was looked after as you knew I was worried about her and her back condition and how she would cope! You held her hand near the front and made sure she could meet her most beloved Ganapathi."

He called the actress not only a friend but family, as she touched his mom's heart beyond what he could imagine. Adatia ended the post by saying, "I can imagine as my mum is a very simple person but for her love for Ganapathi is everything! This will always remain with me! Thank you and love you! Pray Lord Ganesha Blesses you all! Ganapathi Bappa Moraya!"

Rajiv shares a great bond with many Bollywood stars, one of them being Parineeti Chopra. He was once spotted walking on the streets of London with the Ishqbaaz actress. Talking about Rajiv, he entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant. Tejasswi Prakash was declared as the winner of the season while Pratik Sehajpal was the runner-up.

