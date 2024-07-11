Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Makbul talks about BFF Rajiv Adatia in show; latter REACTS

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is getting interesting with each passing episode. The contestants have been locked inside the controversial house for almost twenty days and they often share their thoughts about missing their family and friends. In a recent clip, Sana Makbul shared her thoughts about her bestie and Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia. Adatia saw the clip and shared his cute reaction to his mention in the show.

Rajiv Adatia expresses love for Bigg Boss OTT 3's Sana Makbul

Reality TV star Rajiv Adatia took to Twitter (now X) and shared a clip wherein Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Sana Makbul was seen talking about him with Vishal Pandey. Makbul stated that Adatia often speaks too fast and thus she's unable to understand half of the things he says. She also mentioned Adatia as her best friend.

Reacting to the adorable clip, Rajiv wrote, "I miss you to baby! @SANAKHAN_93 #sanamakbul awwwwww!! I really miss you! I can’t tell she missing me!! And I’m missing her more!!!!."

Take a look at Rajiv Adatia's tweet for Sana Makbul here:

More about Rajiv Adatia

Rajiv Adatia rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant. While he faced a language barrier because he shifted to London, he made sure to keep the audience entertained. His camaraderie with Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhatt, and Pratik Sehajpal was loved by many.

His endearing personality also made him bag Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and he was quite liked in that show too.

Sana Makbul in Bigg Boss OTT 3

Sana Makbul is one of the most talked about contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3. She was told by host Anil Kapoor to decide on her group of friends and looks like Makbul has chosen the same. She is now spending quality time with Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey, and Shivani Kumari.

