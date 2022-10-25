Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: Evicted contestant Manya Singh calls out Sumbul Touqeer; Here's what she said

Ms. India runner-up Manya Singh surprised everyone with her participation in Bigg Boss 16. Bollywood superstar and host Salman Khan was impressed with Manya's dedication and hoped to see her in the finale too. However, Manya has become the second contestant to get evicted from the reality show after Sreejita De. The 21-year-old feels that she's been a victim of groupism and deserved to stay in the house. After stepping out of the Bigg Boss 16 house, Pinkvilla interviewed Manya who made some explosive revelations about the inmates and shared that only Gori Nagori was her true friend on the show. Read on: Manya Singh feels her eviction is unfair

"I genuinely feel it isn't fair because I got nominated along with two people (Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Shalin Bhanot) who are already known faces in the industry. They've done a lot of work in the industry and have a huge fan following. About me, I did not get any work after Ms. India, not even a single opportunity. So, I don't have an audience who will vote for me. As compared to Sumbul, I performed really well but she is in the house and I am out. Therefore, I feel my eviction isn't fair." Manya Singh shares that groupism exists in the Bigg Boss 16 house "Groupism has always been there and to an extent where I felt left out. If I went to talk to them, they would say, 'Manya 5 minutes, Manya 10 minutes' and nobody would talk to me. At that moment, I felt that I will be on the back foot and just observe people and understand their behaviour. I felt that before jumping into the pool, let me gauge its depth. That's when I understood that there's a TV group and there's a non-TV group, and I don't fall into either of the groups. So, I had to keep floating to understand the characteristics of the contestants."



On re-entering the Bigg Boss 16 house if given a chance Manya Singh said that she would definitely enter if given a chance, and said, "My eviction has been extremely unfair. The moment I started playing the game, I was thrown out. The girl (Sumbul Touqeer Khan) who was nominated did nothing. In fact, their parents were also called and even the channel gave them signals that she needs to buckle up but she does nothing, and only wags her tail behind that one guy (Shalin). I am not questioning her character but I am being very honest. Therefore, I feel I deserve another chance to go inside the Bigg Boss house. I knew that I executed immense strength from the third week onwards and started playing as an individual but I was ousted by then." 'The relationships made in the house are fake,' Manya Singh "I think most of them are faking it. The three relationships that are being made in the house are not right. They are constantly trying to pull the other person down. They are all sitting inside with a mask on their face. That's why I feel most of them are fake. There are very few people, who are actually giving a reality check to this reality show," concluded Manya Singh.

