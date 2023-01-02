Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: Evicted contestant Vikkas Manaktala feels makers are biased towards Archana Gautam

Does he feel dejected with his elimination? I don't feel dejected but if the journey would have been a bit longer, it would have been better and enjoyable. I feel a little shocked and surprised but still, I am happy because whatever was written for me, I have lived entirely in the house. I only see my journey in life as what's best to come ahead and not what's left behind.

Vikkas Manaktala has been a part of the television industry for the past few years, however, he came into the limelight, after his participation in Bigg Boss 16. The actor entered the controversial reality show, led by Salman Khan, as a wild-card contestant, and was looking forward to having a longer stay locked up inside the house. Vikkas always had the nomination sword hanging on his head, and last week, he had to bid adieu to Bigg Boss 16. After the eviction, Pinkvilla interacted exclusively with him, where he discussed the fight where Archana Gautam told him that he's 'infertile'. The fight was discussed hugely on social media too. Here's what Vikkas told us during the interview:

Do you think the co-contestants were threatened by your game plan?

200 percent. They kept calling me the' strongest player' from the first week, they should have eliminated me then only. I was always nominated because the contestants knew that as a wild card entrant I had an upper hand as I had seen everything from the outside world. They were scared of my honesty and courage and that's why kept nominating me week after week.

Out of the 8 contestants, who do you think should have got evicted and why?

Sreejita De, Soundarya Sharma, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia contributed lesser to the show. Had they not received the support of the 'mandali' (group) and Abdu Rozik, they would have not been saved.

Despite the fights created by Archana Gautam, she was saved from nominations. Did that make you question game's format?

I know that the format of this show is very unpredictable, anything can happen at any time. Yes, I felt that Bigg Boss is biased towards Archana Gautam despite her stooping so low and talking filth about anyone. According to her, it's drama, and the show spices up because of this and there's nobody else, who will go to Archana's extent and therefore Bigg Boss has kept her, which I feel is extremely wrong.

Do you think having a strong fan base outside for your support is an important criterion than being a smart player in the house?

It is to an extent, yes. You cannot become a winner just by having a strong fan base. At the end of the day, it is a game. Fans' support makes a journey easy and positions you very strongly. There are many contestants inside the house with a huge fan base outside but are least interested in playing the game inside the house, and are still a part of the show. We are almost heading towards the last leg of the show, and now, if they don't play, they'll naturally get evicted. Support pushes you ahead but your game and personality, which is stronger or weaker, needs to come out in front of the audience. That's how the bond or connection is developed with the audience.

You bonded with Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Priyanka Choudhary. Do you think any of them could be a lifelong connection for you?

I was respectful towards these people because that is my nature. I could have still been great friends with Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Choudhary. I would be open to being friends with Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. Let's see what happens when they are out of the house, and what turn this friendship takes. Only time will tell.

Archana and your fight was widely discussed on social media. Why do you think she wasn't scolded in private?

Yeah, I feel that the makers are biased towards Archana Gautam because when someone else is schooled, it's done in front of anyone. However, Archana was schooled in private, which I feel it's wrong and comes from biasness, which is wrong towards other contestants. She always escapes by putting on her puppy face and saying sorry. The way nobody intervened when she fought with me, was a biased approach to save her.

How would you describe 3 weeks of your journey inside the Bigg Boss 16 house? What have been your learnings?

The journey had its share of ups and downs but it was an experience that was important to live. However, I really wish that this experience was for a longer duration of time, and I would have been able to learn, observe and do a lot more. To stay in a confined place, out of your comfort zone without your gadgets and people you love, is extremely difficult. You have to survive with honesty and respect, with co-contestants, who only want to create drama. This is once in a lifetime experience that you won't get anywhere else.