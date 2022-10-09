Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: 'I don't divulge much into gossip,' says BB Marathi winner Shiv Thakare

Shiv on taking up the show after winning the Marathi season Talking about this, Shiv Thakare said, "Bigg Boss itself has been my dream. There was no way I could have said no to it. I have been very passionate about the game and it's a dream come true for me. When I did Bigg Boss Marathi, I was pretty excited as all the people I knew were a part of the game. I wanted to be known internationally which is why I said 'yes' to this one.

Reality TV star Shiv Thakare is currently seen in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 16. He has already lifted the trophy for Bigg Boss Marathi's second season. However, Shiv wanted recognition on a larger level and therefore when he was approached for this season of Bigg Boss, he gave his nod. At the show's premiere, Shiv said that he wants to own a car and a house in Mumbai and provide a luxurious life for his family. Prior to entering Bigg Boss 16 , Pinkvilla had an exclusive interview with Shiv where he shared numerous things about himself and the show. Read on:

On having an upper hand over the other contestants due to his background in reality shows

When asked if he has an upper hand due to his background in reality shows, he said, "You never know. Experience is surely a plus, but this time the game is going to be slightly different than what it was as Bigg Boss is going to the ringmaster of our Circus! So it is surely something that we'll have to watch out for."

On living with strangers for almost four months

"I am an extrovert, but I don't divulge much into gossip or baseless talks! I like to entertain people and I'm sure that the day I'll step out of the house, all the contestants are going to be in awe of me," said Shiv Thakare.

Shiv's favourite Bigg Boss contestant from previous seasons

Shiv Thakare admitted that he watched Bigg Boss 13 and said, "There is one and only Siddharth Shukla. He is a true G.O.A.T of all the seasons of Bigg Boss to date. He was the best and shall remain one."

On not making any strategies

"I am going inside the house to be myself. That's it! All the pre-conceived strategies and all the other plottings and planning turn out to be futile as the circumstances inside the house are surely not the way we imagine it to be. I am just going to be there the way I am, if you don't rub me the wrong way, I'll be the nicest person you will ever meet," said Thakare.

'Trophy' is Shiv Thakare's ONLY focus

"I'm not going there for anything frivolous. My aim is only and only the 'trophy' and to win the hearts of people who would be watching me throughout," concluded Shiv Thakare.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 16: Rakhi Sawant feels THESE two pairs might fall in love inside the house- EXCLUSIVE