Bigg Boss 16: Rakhi Sawant feels THESE two pairs might fall in love inside the house- EXCLUSIVE 

Bigg Buzz will see Bigg Boss 16 's evicted contestant's fun session with host Krushna Abhishek. On this weekly show, they will be spilling 'unfiltered' beans about their co-contestants and playing games too. Krushna, along with Kashmera Shah will hilariously grill the eliminated contestants. While the first elimination of this new season is yet to take place, Rakhi Sawant will appear on Bigg Buzz and give her verdict about the Bigg Boss 16 contestants as a spectator.

Bigg Boss regular Rakhi Sawant will be seen inside the Bigg Boss 16 house as a guest, for a day. The actress, who will be entering the house as a special guest, will gauge the vibes of the contestants and of the overall house. Rakhi is known for adding spice to the reality show in her own unique style. To add some twist to this Salman Khan-led reality show, Voot has come up with a fun segment, Bigg Buzz, hosted by Krushna Abhishek.

Prior to entering the Bigg Boss 16 house, Rakhi Sawant shared interesting anecdotes and made some spicy comments on Bigg Buzz. Her rapid-fire round with Kashmera Shah is going to leave the Bigg Boss fans stunned.

Rakhi Sawant said, “I believe this season will witness another pure love story like SidNaaz, either by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Ankit Gupta or Shalin Bhanot-Sumbul Touqeer Khan. If I go inside the house I will make sure this happens."

Adding further about former friends Tina Datta and Sreejita De, Rakhi Sawant opined, "Sreejita De and Tina Datta are pretending to be friends but both of them are 'zehreeli naagins' (venom-filled serpents) just wait and watch how they will show their true colors."

That's not all, Rakhi Sawant believes that rapper MC Stan should find himself in the show. "He should start taking stands for himself and not get lost; he has the full potential to be a finalist."

Catch the extra gossip from the Bigg Boss 16 house on Bigg Buzz, every Sunday, streamed on Voot at 9 PM.

