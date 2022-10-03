Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: Tina Datta says it’s the most challenging reality show: Always thought I can’t…

Tina Datta is a part of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress said that she had been approached for the reality show for the last five to six years, but somehow it wasn’t meant to happen then. "Bigg Boss is the most challenging reality show on Indian television. Honestly, I always thought I can’t but then there comes a time in life when one must take risks, one must take on challenges head on and I think this year is that year when everything fell into place," says Tina, adding that she did have some apprehensions about participating in Bigg Boss.

"But those are also mental challenges, and once one has overcome those mentally, then anything is possible," shares Tina, who has really enjoyed seasons 11 and 13 of this controversial reality show. "Because both had a brilliant contestant line up and the house dynamics too were a lot of fun. There was everything from entertainment to fights to the right mix of lightheartedness in these seasons," she states.