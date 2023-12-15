Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE: Producer Ravi Dubey quashes rumours of Abhishek Kumar thrown out of Udaariyaan

Bigg Boss 17 is getting quite dramatic with each passing episode.

One of the major points of discussion this week in the show was Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, and Samarth Jurel's relationship. Samarth and Isha discussed many things from the outside world about Abhishek. In a conversation, Samarth revealed that Abhishek was thrown out of Udaariyaan because his presence would delay the shoots.

Recently, a few media portals allegedly carried articles confirming the statements by Samarth Jurel. However, Pinkvilla always believes in getting the word from the horse's mouth. Following our ideologies, we contacted the producer of the show Ravi Dubey, and asked him about the claims.

Ravi Dubey quashes rumors of Abhishek Kumar being thrown out of Udaariyaan

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta produce Udaariyaan under their banner Dreamiyata. When asked about the allegations against Abhishek on being thrown out of the show, Ravi Dubey stated, "His track had gotten over. He professionally completed his work and left."

Have a look at a glimpse of Abhishek Kumar from Bigg Boss 17

The matter was blown out of proportion when a few media portals carried articles about the Director of Udaariyaan claiming that Abhishek was indeed removed from the show due to his anger issues.

However, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the Director stated that he was wrongly quoted. He said, "Abhishek was NOT thrown out of the show; he is a dear friend and we even meet whenever I come to Mumbai. He has never said or done anything that created problems during the shoot. His track was to end and that's about it; he was never thrown out of the show."

Other allegations made by Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel

Isha and Samarth spoke at length about Abhishek's problematic behavior, his possessiveness, and his anger issues. In a verbal spat, many secrets of the ex-couple were discussed in the open which was strongly condemned by the host of the show Salman Khan during Weekend Ka Vaar.

