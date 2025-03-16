Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui recalls being hospitalized a day before marriage to Mehzabeen Coatwala; reveals what had happened

Munawar Faruqui has been in the limelight after his Bigg Boss 17 victory. While the stand-up comedian was famous before his stint in the show, he became a household name after his win. After Bigg Boss 17, Munawar made headlines again after he got married in a very intimate wedding with his wife Mehzabeen Coatwala. Recently, on a podcast, Munawar recalled being sick and hospitalized a day prior to his wedding with Mehzabeen.

On Sana Khan's podcast, Munawar Faruqui expressed how he had prayed to settle down, and god blessed him with a beautiful wife. He then recalled being hospitalized a day before his wedding to Mehzabeen Coatwala. He shared, "I was hospitalized for two days. The doctor came and he told me that he will discharge me on Monday or Tuesday. I saw the nurse's face, and I told the doctor, 'Send her outside.'"

Munawar Faruqui revealed that when the doctor returned, he informed him about his wedding. Munwar said, "I told the doctor that I'm getting married tomorrow. The doctor laughed and said okay." He continued, "I was not in a good position, and they were not going to discharge me. I had gotten an intestine infection."

The Bigg Boss 17 winner revealed that the doctor informed him that he could not eat anything but wanted to get discharged. Munawar revealed how, due to his health, everyone was concerned about how the wedding would happen, but it happened.

Munawar Faruqui is among the prominent names in the entertainment industry and has a massive number of ardent fans. Meanwhile, his wife, Mehzabeen Coatwala, is a professional makeup artist who has worked with top-notch celebrities in the entertainment industry.

Mehzabeen and Munawar got married on May 26, 2024, in an intimate ceremony. Mehzabeen has a 10-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. Munawar, on the other hand, was previously married to Jasmine, with whom he has a six-year-old son, Mikael. Reportedly, it was actor Hina Khan who introduced Mehzabeen and Munawar.