‘Mujhe darr lagta hain agar..,’ says Munawar Faruqui on having intimate wedding with Mehzabeen Coatwala
In a recent interaction with Sana Khan, Munawar Faruqui opens up about his intimate wedding, the concept of dowry, and more.
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui is happily married to celebrity makeup artist Mehzabeen Coatwala. The entertainer took everyone by surprise when photos from his intimate nikah surfaced on the internet. Recently, he appeared on Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad’s podcast, where he talked about why he kept his wedding intimate. He also shared his thoughts on dowry.
ALSO READ: Did Munawar Faruqui get angry over a mention of ex GF Nazila? - VIDEO
Munawar Faruqui tells Sana Khan that he advises individuals not to take dowry or spend huge amounts on weddings. He adds that he had a small wedding that offended a few people.
“Par mujhe aab darr lagta hain, agar kisike nazar lag gaye toh. Hum dono ko kisika nazar lag gaye toh. Mereko nazar se jitna darr lagta hain, utna maut se nahi hain. Aab aisa hi ho gaya hain (But now I feel scared—what if someone casts an evil eye on us? What if we are affected by the evil eye? I fear the evil eye more than I fear death. This is how it has become now),” says the Bigg Boss 17 winner. Talking about his marriage and his wife, Faruqui mentions that Mehzabeen has brought stability to his life.
For the untold, Munawar Faruqui was caught up in several controversies surrounding his previous wife and girlfriend Nazila when he was in the Bigg Boss 17 house. His personal life became the talk of the town after Ayesha Khan entered as a wildcard contestant and exposed him.
In May 2024, he married Mehzabeen Coatwala. Their current family includes their son, Mikael, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jasmine. Mehzabeen also has a daughter from a previous relationship. The couple often shares family moments on social media.
Talking about work, besides live shows, Munawar Faruqui has worked in music videos and reality shows. Currently, he is seen in his show Hafta Vasooli, which streams on JioHotstar.
TRP Report: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah surpasses Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa remains unbeatable; check ratings