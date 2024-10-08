Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: ‘Bhai ko jane se pehle tameez sikhake jaunga’, What made Rajat Dalal say this to Avinash Mishra?

Bigg Boss 18 had its grand premiere on October 6 with Salman Khan returning as the host ont the television screen. It’s been only two days inside the house, but the 19 contestants have already started getting on each other's nerves. In the latest promo, viewers get to see tension between contestants Rajat Dalal and Avinash Mishra.

The promo starts with Rajat Dalal telling Avinash Mishra to speak in her ears as the latter talks to Hema Sharma, who is in jail. Avinash replies that it’s his wish how he wants to speak. Later, the two are seen in the dining area when Rajat says, “Bhai ko jane se pehle tameez sikhake jaunga. Ye wada raha.”

Check out the Bigg Boss 18 promo below:

As Avinash tries to speak to him, he says, “Mereko bologe meri marzi toh meri marzi hain, bohot cheezon mein hein toh karunga.” Then Avinash says something to him and moves away. To this, Dalal replies, “Tere haat se bhi haat nikal jaye, toh sabka haat hain bhai.” Seeing things escalate, Shilpa Shirodkar intervenes.

The promo is uploaded with the caption, “Kyun chadh gaya Rajat Dalal ka paara? Dekhiye #BiggBoss18, Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.”

On day 1 itself, Rajat got into a verbal argument with Tajinder Singh Bagga as the latter asked him about his viral bike video. Bagga told him that he saw the video and saw the biker falling. This irked Dalal as he accused him of lying and said that he would have taught him a lesson if the gates were not between them.

Bigg Boss 18 premiered on October 6 with 19 contestants; Karan Veer Mehra, Shrutika Arjun, Hema Sharma, Alice Kaushik, Sara Arfeen Khan, Arfeen Khan, Shilpa Shirodkar, Shehzada Dhami, Chaahat Pandey, Vivian Dsena, Tajinder Singh Bagga, Eisha Singh, Nyrraa Banerjii, Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang, Muskan Bamne, Gunratna Sadavarte, Hema Sharma and a donkey called Gadharaj. The theme for the current season is Time Ka Tandaav.

