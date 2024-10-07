Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Tajinder Bagga's comment on Rajat Dalal's viral bike video irks him; latter warns former saying, 'Hisaab se baat karo'

While the fans are already soaking in the excitement of the premiere episode, the audience can already sense that the Bigg Boss 18 house will soon witness a heated argument between Rajat Dalal and Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on the first day. Only recently, the channel released a new promo that hints the show is having a spicy start. In the clip, Tajinder and Rajat argue with each other while discussing the latter's controversial bike video. The fitness enthusiast asked the leader if he had watched his viral bike video.

Rajat mentioned, "Chaar din mein chaar case lage the mere pe. Aur abhi jo gaadi wala scene hua tha (Four cases were filed against me in four days. And a recent car incident also happened)." He stated that the entire country watched the video and asked Tajinder if he had seen it. In response, Tajinder affirmed, "Yes, I have seen it," adding that he noticed the bike falling. Bagga's reply irked Rajat, and the latter lost his cool at him.

He even threatened Tajinder, saying, 'Jhuth kyun bol rahe ho? Gate beech mein hain bhai sahab. Main do minute mein mazak bana data aapka yahan pe (Why are you telling a lie? If this gate hadn't been in between, I would have taught you a lesson)." Dalal added, "Hisaab se baat karo, 2 minute mein bhoot banadunga (Talk in a limit or I’ll turn you into a ghost in two minutes)."

The caption of the promo read, "Pehle din ki shuruaat aur Paaji ne nikala Rajat ka past! Dekhiye #BiggBoss18 @colorstv aur #JioCinema par." The promo clip concluded with a gripping cliffhanger, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating how Tajinder, a political figure, will respond to Rajat’s fiery statements.

For the uninitiated, Rajat was involved in a rash driving case. A video went viral on social media wherein he was seen driving his car at a speed of 143 kmph. His car hit a motorcyclist, and a loud thud was heard. The clip sparked widespread outrage and calls for strict action against Dalal.

Coming to Bigg Boss 18, the contestants to be seen on the show are Hemlata Sharma, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Shrutika Raj Arjun, Rajat Dalal, Gunaratna Sadavarte, Nyrraa Banerjee, Muskan Bamne, Chum Darang, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Alice Kaushik, Shehzada Dhami, Shilpa Shirodkar, Sara Arfeen Khan, Chaahat Pandey, and Arfeen Khan.

