Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE: Sara shares pros and cons of participating with spouse; reveals what might lead to argument with husband Arfeen Khan

Bigg Boss 18 started with a bang. Adding more to the enthusiasm was Salman Khan's return as the host and the Time ka Taandav theme that has left the audience all excited. Now, Sara Arfeen Khan is one of the contestants in the game, along with her husband, Arfeen Khan. And, prior to getting locked inside the Bigg Boss 18 house, Sara had a candid conversation with Pinkvilla. She revealed the pros and cons of participating in the show with a partner and shared whether their relationship is likely to change in the house.

Taking up Bigg Boss has several positive and negative aspects. Since you and Arfeen are entering as a couple, what are the pros and cons of participating as partners, according to you?

You walk in with confidence because you have somebody by your side, but the disadvantage is that you are the first to be targeted because people want to break you. This is what maybe, you say, mind games, so you become a target, and that's a very big disadvantage. Also, most of the husband and wife are never on the same page. It's just that we will be on the national television.

This is a very dangerous game and set. As both of us are mind coaches, it doesn't mean that we are all sane, calm, and positive. No, it's not; in fact, it's worse. So it is going to change, and we are ready to take on this challenge, so it's nice to see a new side of both of us.

Advertisement

Do you believe your relationship will change positively in the Bigg Boss 18 house?

All the relationships that have survived Bigg Boss have gone through this toughest test, and I am sure that it would have been even stronger before they went through this. If the relationship has broken, then it's been damaged, but if they feel married, then they have gone through the toughest test and still been together, so that makes them even closer.

What might lead to an argument between you and your husband?

It is obviously a difference of opinion because he doesn't trust people unless he has a reason to, and I trust people very easily. So that's a very big factor, and that's my weakness as well as my strength. I trust everybody, and I get emotionally cluttered. There will be a clash because of the differences in opinions that people generally have in a relationship.

Advertisement

How are you by nature? Short-tempered, or do you stay calm in a chaotic environment? What is that one thing that is most likely to trigger or irk you?

I am a very friendly person. I love people, I love life, and I'm full of energy. However, at the same time, I'm short-tempered because I just feel I give a lot. I trust very easily. Most people always need reasons to trust, but I first trust, and then I need reasons to mistrust. That's my weakness and my strength as well. In a chaotic environment, I'm not calm when I'm being attacked. I give it back.

If anybody crosses the line of character specifically for family or your standard, I get very defensive. Sara Arfeen Khan

How do you think your career will be affected by doing Bigg Boss 18?

In terms of popularity, of course, it will. In terms of my coach, I am not sure how it's going to affect me because I am not trying to portray that I am not trying to coach anyone; I am trying to be real, be true, and bring out the reality as well in people.

Advertisement

Many contestants have admitted to regret taking up Bigg Boss and being a part of the show. Do you think you will regret your decision to take up Bigg Boss?

I'm sure many contestants have admitted to feeling regretful about Bigg Boss. However, they have also opted to get in Bigg Boss for whatever it is and for whatever the show gives. I believe it's always along with the heroic image that you come out with. You also have to go through certain challenges.

Well, I haven't experienced them yet. So, I'm not sure what I'm going to be experiencing. I'm going completely unprepared. Even if there is something like preparing for Bigg Boss, I'm just going with a clean heart, clean intent, and standing by what I believe. Rregret or happiness is something that I will actually explain when I come back.

For the uninformed, Sara Khan is an actress and entrepreneur. She and her husband, Arfeen Khan, live in Dubai. The latter is a known figure in the industry and is a life coach by profession. He has worked closely with celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Kareena Kapoor. Both Arfeen and Sara have a strong social media presence.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Karan Veer Mehra confronts Arfeen Khan for not helping him; hits back at Avinash Mishra saying 'Tu tadak mat'