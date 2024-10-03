Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Can you guess THIS contestant who was sacked from a popular TV show?

And the excitement has begun, and how!

The all-new season of Bigg Boss 18 is all set to roll, promising to be a game-changer. The show is slated to hit the TV screens on October 6, 2024. Salman Khan's promos, with their tantalizing hints, have already drawn the fans in, and now, the makers have upped their game by dropping exciting promos that hint at several participants. A new promo featuring Bigg Boss 18's controversial contestant has left the fans feeling part of the action.

In the recent Bigg Boss 18 promo, a young actor flexes his body with style as he narrates his recent controversy wherein his popular TV show replaced him. In the promo, the actor states, "Producer mujhe pure unit ke saamne humiliate kar rahe they, beizzat kar rahe they, mujhe zalil kar rahe they. Mujhe waha se nikaal diya. (The producer humiliated, disrespected, and insulted me in front of the entire unit and terminated me from the show)."

Furthermore, the actor mentioned that he has done four shows and belongs to Punjab.

As soon as the promo hit the channel's official Instagram handle, fans started to speculate about the contestant present in the promo.

A fan wrote, "Is he shehzada dhami if I am not wrong." Another fan wrote, "I think sahezada dhami." A user wrote, "Yrkkh season 4 Ka old Arman aka shehzada."

For the uninitiated, Shehzada Dhami, who worked with Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai at the beginning of the fourth-generation story, was terminated by the producer. Sources claimed that Shahi gave Dhami and another actress, Pratiksha Honmukhe, fifteen minutes to wrap up and leave the sets. Shehzada played the character of Armaan Poddar in the show.

Interestingly, Shehzada was also a part of a reality show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. He entered the show as a suitor for Shehnaaz Gill.

It can also be noticed that other Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors with controversial exits, like Hina Khan, Rohan Mehra, and Karan Mehra, were also a part of different seasons of Bigg Boss.

