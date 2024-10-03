Bigg Boss 18: BB’s iconic dialogue to change this season; Salman Khan says ‘After hosting the show for 14 years…’

The anticipation is sky-high among Bigg Boss loyalists for the upcoming Bigg Boss 18 as not even a week is left for the controversial reality show to premiere. Amidst this, the makers have dropped an interesting update. The iconic phrase ‘Bigg Boss chahte hain…’ gets a makeover and this season, viewers will hear something different. Host Salman Khan is also curious to see how the contestants and viewers will accept this change.

With Bigg Boss 18’s theme Time Ka Tandav, contestants will race against their future and the predictor of fate isn't destiny, but Bigg Boss himself. It has already been revealed that this time, Bigg Boss will know the housemates’ future. So, the dialogue will change from ‘Bigg Boss chahte hain…’ to ‘Bigg Boss jante hain…’

Check out one of the recent promos of Bigg Boss 18 here:

Viewers are excited to see their favorite superstar, Salman Khan return to television as the host of Bigg Boss 18. Talking about the upcoming season, he said, “When the format of Bigg Boss 18 was narrated to me, I was quite intrigued. After hosting the show for 14 years, it’s exciting to see how it is bringing a whole new twist to the format, and I’m looking forward to exploring this fresh chapter as a host.”

Further, he added, “Bigg Boss has always been about pushing boundaries, and this time, with the game’s predictions in play, I’m curious to see how the contestants respond to their fates being challenged. It’s going to be an interesting journey for them—and for me, as I navigate this uncharted territory with them. This is a welcome change, and I think it’s going to take both the contestants and viewers on an unpredictable ride full of surprises. I’m ready to see how this all unfolds.”

Advertisement

With only a few days to go, speculated contestant lists of Bigg Boss 18 are doing the rounds on the internet. The names that have come up are Shehzada Dhami, Karanveer Mehra, Dalljiet Kaur, and Shilpa Shirodkar, among others. Only Nia Sharma is the confirmed contestant. It was announced by Rohit Shetty on the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 grand finale episode.

ALSO READ: Nia Sharma reacts to being first CONFIRMED contestant of Bigg Boss 18; 'Mujhe Maaf Kardo...'