Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Karan Veer Mehra loses cool after injuring his face during task; tells Vivian Dsena, ‘Hum kam time wale actors hain’

Karan Veer Mehra got a cut mark on his face during a task. He tried to stop Rajat Dalal, but the latter pushed him, and the actor was injured. During the commotion, Kashish Kapoor was also hurt, after which she confronted the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner. Now, the makers have released a new promo wherein Karan is seen engaged and announces that he will play the tasks roughly without caring about anyone getting hurt.

The promo clip opens up with Karan telling Kashish Kapoor, Yamini Malhotra, and others, "Task khelunga ab se mai. Koi ladka ladki nahi hai mere liye. Ab se task pe dhyan dunga sirf mai. Trophy gayi tel lene. Just be careful; it's everyone for themselves. Yeh (the injury) meri galti thi; yeh meri galti se hua. Apni galti ka dhyan rakhna sab."

"(From now on I will play the task. There is no boy or girl for me. From now on I will only focus on the task. The trophy is not my priority. Everyone, just be careful for themselves. This (the injury) was my mistake; it happened due to my mistake. Everyone should be careful about their mistakes)."

When Sara Arfeen Khan confronts him, Karan says that he doesn't care about anyone and that he won't be mindful either; instead, he will only focus on winning the task. When she discusses the same with Vivian Dsena, the Madhubala actor mentions that he, being an actor, has a cut mark on his face. Reacting to his statements, Sara loses her cool and asserts that she is also an actor.

Lastly, Karan Veer Mehra is seen telling Dsena, "Hum do actors hain aur kam time wale actors hain. 20 saal nahi hai mere paas (We both are actors, and we don't have much time on our hands. I don't have 20 years)."

Take a look at the promos here:

