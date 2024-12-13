Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, Dec 12: Kashish Kapoor calls Chaahat Pandey ‘bitch’, says ‘gutter ki paidaish’; here’s why she reacted this way

The Bigg Boss 18 house is known for contestants creating controversies, getting into heated arguments that often escalate into fights and intense drama. Two contestants who do not see eye to eye and often get into flights are Kashish Kapoor and Chaahat Pandey. In tonight’s episode (December 11), the two engaged in a verbal spat, and the former made several below-the-belt remarks on the latter.

The wildcard contestant Yamini Malhotra was helping Edin Rose with her outfit in the changing room when Chaahat Pandey passed a comment. The wildcard contestants came out and told Kashish Kapoor and Sara Khan about it. The Splitsvilla X5 also mentioned that Chaahat passed a comment on her character.

Then she said, “Gutter ki paidaish,” hinting at Chaahat, who was passing by. Kapoor repeated her comment and said that if someone comments on her character, she will stoop low and make such remarks. Chaahat told Chum Darand and Shrutika Arjun about Kapoor’s comment and then confronted Kapoor.

Kapoor got furious and started screaming at Pandey, saying she had started the fight. Sara Khan intervened and tried to stop the girls from fighting. Digvijay Rathee took Pandey’s side and said that it shows Kashish’s personality, as she is the one abusing Chaahat.

Chum and Shrutika also said, “Paani jayesa behta hain, Kashish mu kholne se gali wayse behta hain.” As Kashish’s friends ask her to calm down and not give Pandey the attention she wants, she says, “She is such a bitch!” Pandey continues to say that she has not abused Kapoor, and it is the latter who continues to make below-the-belt remarks about her.

Later at night, Sara asked Kashish to apologize to Pandey for her comment, but the latter refused.

