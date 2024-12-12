Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Karan Veer Mehra gets injured because of Rajat Dalal during task; Eisha Singh breaks down due to THIS reason

Bigg Boss 18 has become the epicenter of drama, catfights, and endless arguments. Avinash Mishra became the Time God but seemed a bit disappointed, as he wanted to gain the title through fair means and his efforts. The makers have now released a new promo in which the contestants are given a chance to save themselves from nominations.

The task creates a chaotic environment, and the commotion leads to a huge argument between Karan Veer Mehra and Rajat Dalal. While performing the task, the former gets injured due to the latter, and a verbal spat takes place between the duo. Karan gets a cut mark below his eye as his glasses break, causing an injury.

Rajat tries to defend himself but later announces, "Bhaagunga, koi beech mein aata hai toh meri zimmedari nai hogi (I'll run, but if someone comes in my way, I'll not be responsible for it)." Listening to this, the Pavitra Rishta actor gets furious and says that he will play the task as aggressively as Rajat. Karan Veer Mehra, visibly enraged, responds, “Sabko seedha kardunga mai,” vowing to put everyone in their place.

On the other hand, both Yamini and Eisha hurriedly rush toward Avinash, each clutching their respective photos, hoping to save their respective friends from nominations. Eisha says, “Mai phele aayi thi (I came first),” but Avinash surprises everyone with his unexpected response, insisting that she failed to present the photo to him in time.

Eisha tries to explain herself and her actions by elaborating on how Yamini rushed towards him, and there was no space, asserting that there was nothing that could’ve been done. However, Avinash clearly states that there was a distance that cannot be neglected.

In a dramatic twist, Avinash made a shocking decision: he placed Vivian’s photo into the swimming pool. This results in Vivian not getting saved from nominations. This decision leaves Eisha Singh devastated, and later gets into a major emotional breakdown.

