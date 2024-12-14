Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, Dec 14: Chum Darang teases Karan Veer Mehra ‘3rd time is the charm’ as latter talks about marriage
Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra are two of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss 18. In tonight's (December 13) episode, the two flirted with each other.
In tonight’s episode (December 13) of Bigg Boss 18, Bigg Boss focused on Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang’s relationship. During the ration task, he stated that viewers think Chum Darang has feelings for Karan Veer Mehra, but she is not taking action on it thinking how it would look in the outside world. The Badhai Ho actress even joked that she might be the lucky charm for Karan as people say, ‘3rd time is the charm.’
As Karan Veer Mehra agreed with Bigg Boss about Chum Darrang’s feelings, the latter joked, “Itna pyaar hain mere liye, dikhana thik se. (You love me so much, show it properly).” Later, when they sat together in the dining area, Shilpa Shirodkar teased that if Karan Veer Mehra gets married to Chum Darang, she will go to Arunachal Pradesh to get Chum.
After hearing Shilpa Shirodkar’s statement, Bigg Boss teased that Shilpa should not be the one to get Chum as she won’t ever reach her destination. Everyone laughed hearing this. Chum Darang told them that she already asked Karan to be her sixth boyfriend.
Hearing this, Karan replied, “Hum khatron ke khiladi hain, seedha shadi karenge. (I am khatron ke khiladi, I will get married straight).” To this, Chum replied, “Third time is the charm Karan.” For the unversed, Karan was married twice, but both his marriages ended in divorce. Later, he also joked and called himself 'second hand jawaani' as he tried to set up Eisha with Avinash.
In the same episode, Bigg Boss also brought Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra’s relationship under the scanner. The Yeh Teri Galiyan actor even joked that he would ask for Eisha’s hand to her mom. In tomorrow's Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will talk about their relationships.
