Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, Dec 13: Eisha Singh says she won’t get any guys outside because of Avinash Mishra; latter says ‘Aunty se sidha hath mangunga’
In tonight's (December 13) of Bigg Boss 18, Avinash Mishra teased Eisha Singh that he would ask her mom for Eisha's hand.
In tonight’s (December 13) episode of Bigg Boss 18, Bigg Boss gave a reality check to the potential lovers of the house: Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra, Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang. However, throughout the episode, Avinash Mishra flirted with Eisha, and Shilpa Shirodkar teased them.
During the ration task, Bigg Boss told Eisha Singh that this is doing rounds in the outside world: Eisha has feelings for Avinash Mishra but is not acting on her feelings, thinking how it would look in the outside world. Most of the housemates agreed with this, except for Vivian Dsena.
After the task was over, the housemates gathered in the dining area, where Eisha told Avinash, “Mujhe lagta hain mujhe koi ladka nahi milega bahar jaa ke tere saath rehne ke baad. (I don’t think I will get guys after going outside because of you).” Avinash joked that this is his intention. He doesn’t want any guys near Eisha, either inside the house or outside.
Hearing their conversation, Karan Veer Mehra and Shilpa Shirodkar teased him. Avinash told them that he is friend-zoned. To this, Eisha replied, “Tu patana chahta hain? (You want to win over me?)”
The two then sat down when Eisha asked him, “Tumhare dil mein kya hain? (What do you have in your heart?)” Shilpa laughed and asked Eisha, “Even after 70 days, tujhe nahi pata uske dil mein kya hain Eisha? (Even after 70 days, you don’t know what’s in his heart Eisha?)”
Eisha smiled and kept asking Avinash to communicate clearly. Avinash got up and said, “Aunty se seedha aab haat mangunga… baat aab tabhhi hoga jab mera mummy ayega. (I will ask Aunty for your hand… things will go ahead when our moms talk).” Karan teased Avinash, saying he changed the topic, saying his mom would come to talk.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Bigg Boss 18!
ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, Dec 12: Avinash Mishra flirts and tries to impress Eisha Singh; Latter says, ‘Tumhe mein pasand…’