Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards 2025: BB 18’s Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang’s fun chemistry is pure goals; don’t miss paps teasing them

The internet is bound to stir if it is about Bigg Boss 18's Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra. The special evening of Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025 became even more special as Mehra was honored with the prestigious Most Stylish Reality Show Star (Male). After getting honored, he struck a pose for the paps accompanied by Darang, where their cute yet fun chemistry dished out major goals.

Karan Veer Mehra was honored with Most Stylish Reality Show Star (Male) at the coveted Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025. After receiving the award, Karan proudly flaunted his award in front of the paparazzi while he posed with Chum Darang.

As soon as they started to pose for the camera lenses, Veer made a cheeky response, stating, "Ek haath mein 2-2 award (hinting at one being Chum and one being the actual award)," and pulled Chum towards him, leaving the actress with a big smile. They went on to spread their goofy energy by hitting thumkas at their pose session.

He winked at the stationed paps, who in return showered them with compliments, calling them "nice jodi" while one pap called her "bhai ki pasandida aurat (brother's favorite woman)." Adding to the banter, Veer replied, "Zyada mat bolo payment kaat dunga abhi (don't say too much, or I'll cut off your payment)." Before leaving, the duo was visibly elated, and Chum flashed a thumbs-up with a wink before leaving.

Karan Veer Mehra's banter with the paparazzi

Reacting to the post, several 'ChumVeer' fans congratulated them, and one fan wrote, "Lovebirds breaking the internet "effortlessly" once again!!" and another called it, "It's the "Karan Veer Mehra" year."

In addition to this, while being honored, Mehra went up the stage to receive the award and made sure to make Chum a part of his winning moment. In his acceptance speech, he also narrated poetry that attracted a thunderous response from the audience.

Karan Veer Mehra accepts the award

It is worth mentioning here that ever since their stint in Bigg Boss 18, Chum and Karan became fans’ favorite. Though the two have not confirmed dating each other, their ardent fans are often seen shipping them on social media.

