Bigg Boss 18 fame Shilpa Shirodkar stuns fans with her amazing transformation, reveals how she lost 14 kgs

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shirodkar caught everyone's attention with her incredible weight loss transformation. The actress, who recently appeared on Bigg Boss 18, has shocked fans by shedding around 13 to 14 kilograms. While her kind-hearted nature and mature personality won hearts on the reality show, her fitness journey has now become the talk of the town.

Shilpa Shirodkar revealed that her weight loss began inside the Bigg Boss house due to the strict food portions. She credited fellow contestant Avinash Mishra for managing rations, which unintentionally helped her lose 11 kg during the show. After coming out, she continued her fitness journey and lost another 2 kg. Now, she is determined to maintain her weight and stay in shape.

Check out a before and after picture of Shilpa Shirodkar below:

Talking about her new lifestyle to Times of India TV, Shilpa shared that she follows a structured diet plan, including intermittent fasting and portion control. She has adopted the OMAD (One Meal A Day) diet, a method where a person consumes all their daily calories in a single meal. Many celebrities, including Nagarjuna and Malaika Arora, swear by intermittent fasting for weight management and increased energy. Shilpa, too, has seen positive results.

The actress is overjoyed by the response to her transformation. She mentioned that people constantly compliment her and even say she is "reverse-aging." More than anything, she feels healthier, lighter, and more energetic than ever before. Her family, especially her sister Namrata Shirodkar, has been very supportive. Namrata was shocked to see the drastic change after months and expressed how proud she was of Shilpa’s efforts.

Advertisement

Reflecting on her career, the Bigg Boss 18 fame spoke about missing out on Chaiyya Chaiyya due to her weight. At the time, it didn’t bother her much, but she now realizes how important it is to stay fit and presentable in the industry. However, she believes times have changed, and there are opportunities for everyone today.

Shilpa is now focused on maintaining her weight and possibly shedding a few more kilos. She understands the importance of looking and feeling good, not just for work but for her overall well-being. “If I want to work with the best, I need to look my best,” she said, determined to continue her fitness journey.