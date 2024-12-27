Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Salman Khan exposes Kashish Kapoor's intentions behind fight with Avinash Mishra; warns her 'Yeh sab mere se try karo hi mat'

Avinash Mishra vs Kashish Kapoor is what has been happening in the Bigg Boss 18 house ever since the nominations unfolded. The latter called the actor 'cheap' and ‘womanizer.' Well, the entire issue has snowballed into a big controversy. In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan and Kashish Kapoor will get into a war of words. The Tiger 3 actor will expose her intentions and school Kashish for trying to defame Avinash.

It is already known that Kashish accused Avinash of flirting with her to add flavor to the show and to create an angle. So, Salman Khan addresses the incident and asks the Splitsvilla X5 fame, "Sara ka jo aakhri statement hai ki aap iss ghar mein Avinash wale topic ko uchchhalna chahti thi. Yeh sach hai ya jhooth (Sara's last statement is that you wanted to raise the topic of Avinash in this house. Is this true or a lie?)."

After Kashish Kapoor says that it was a lie, Salman tells her that she was flirting with Avinash and he was just going with the flow. When the host mentions that she was leading him (Mishra) on, Kapoor comments, "I was flirting, no leading where." But the Sikandar actor asserts that she was doing so. Kashish further adds that she knew she was having fun back then.

As their war of words continues, Kashish brings up the accusation she leveled against Avinash Mishra. Schooling her, Salman reacts, "Angle banane toh aap gayi thi madam. Flirt aap kar rahe, lead aap kar rahe, aur cheap woh? (You went to him to make an angle for the show. You were flirting, leading him on, and now you are calling him cheap)."

Khan questions her, asking, "Aap flirt karti ho toh woh flirting, aur saamne waala flavor kahe toh woh angle (If you flirt, then that is flirting, and if the other person says flavor, then that is angle)." A frustrated Kashish replies that why she would bring up the topic, knowing that it would not favor her. As she continues to explain her point, Salman asks her not to.

Kashish asks the host to let her respond, "Sir just one second." However, the host says, "I'm not giving that second Kashish." The Splitsvilla contestant makes gestures and says, "Okay, fine." Salman visibly doesn't like her tone and body language and warns, "Don't be like that with me. Bade pyaar se pesh aa raha hun. Yeh sab mere se try karo hi mat (I am behaving very lovingly. Do not try all this with me)."

