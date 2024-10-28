Bigg Boss 2 winner Ashutosh Kaushik reveals MTV demanded 30% of his prize money because he 'didn't read the contract': 'Things became unpleasant'

Bigg Boss 2 winner Ashutosh Kaushik who also won Roadies recently opened up about MTV taking 30% of his Bigg Boss prize money. He shared that his relationship with the channel turned sour following this. Read on to know what happened.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ashutosh Kaushik shared that he was in a contract with MTV that for two years following the winning of Roadies, he would have to pay them 30% of all earnings. However, he had no one to guide him or strategize or manage his projects. In his words, “I won Rs 1 crore for Bigg Boss. MTV demanded Rs 30 lakh out of that amount, saying that’s what I owed them. The contract said that I owed MTV 30% of any earning for a period of two years. I argued that the Rs 1 crore was a gift, and not a salary that I’d earned.”

The Bigg Boss 2 winner also shared that he was the lowest paid contestant of the season as he received only Rs 25 lakhs per week. There was nobody to negotiate on his behalf, so he went ahead and signed the contract. Following his argument, he came to an agreement with the channel through that he would be hired as a VJ, and would receive a monthly salary of Rs 1.5 lakh. However, he was not hired as a VJ but received a monthly cheque.

Talking about his Roadies prize money, he received Rs 2.5 lakhs and a bike. But the twist was he had to pay the taxes for the bike to get it from the showroom.

In the same interview, Ashutosh also looked back on his poor relationship with Raghu Ram, whom he accused of being fake. Talking about Ashutosh's career, he won Roadies 5 in 2007 and was seen in MTV Roadies Season 8 as well. He later won Bigg Boss Season 2 in 2008, hosted by Shilpa Shetty. Ashutosh has featured in Hindi films such as Kismat Love Paisa Dilli, Shortcut Romeo, Zila Ghaziabad and Laal Rang.

