OPINION: Why is Bigg Boss prize money reducing with each passing year despite show’s increasing popularity?

The buzz around Bigg Boss has only grown over the years, with each season becoming more successful than the last. However, one surprising trend has caught the attention of fans- the steadily reducing prize money.

In the early seasons, the winner walked away with a whopping ₹1 crore, but since Season 6, the prize has been reduced to ₹50 lakh. Even as the show's popularity skyrockets, the cash prize remains the same, leaving viewers to wonder why. Shouldn't a show of this scale be offering more by now? This raises an important question- why is the prize money going down when everything else about Bigg Boss seems to be getting bigger?

Bigg Boss prize money over the years

Before we explore why the prize money of the popular reality show took a nosedive, let’s take a quick look at the prize money over the years, from Bigg Boss 1 to Bigg Boss 17.

Season Winner Prize Money Bigg Boss 1 Rahul Roy ₹1 crore Bigg Boss 2 Ashutosh Kaushik ₹1 crore Bigg Boss 3 Vindu Dara Singh ₹1 crore Bigg Boss 4 Shweta Tiwari ₹1 crore Bigg Boss 5 Juhi Parmar ₹1 crore Bigg Boss 6 Urvashi Dholakia ₹50 lakh Bigg Boss 7 Gauahar Khan ₹50 lakh Bigg Boss 8 Gautam Gulati ₹50 lakh Bigg Boss 9 Prince Narula ₹50 lakh Bigg Boss 10 Manveer Gurjar ₹40 lakh Bigg Boss 11 Shilpa Shinde ₹44 lakh Bigg Boss 12 Dipika Kakar ₹30 lakh Bigg Boss 13 Sidharth Shukla ₹50 lakh Bigg Boss 14 Rubina Dilaik ₹36 lakh Bigg Boss 15 Tejasswi Prakash ₹40 lakh Bigg Boss 16 MC Stan ₹31.8 lakh Bigg Boss 17 Munawar Faruqui ₹50 lakh

Impact of OTT platforms

Bigg Boss ventured into the OTT space in 2021 with Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar, marking a new chapter for the show. The creators tapped into a younger audience that consumes content differently by expanding to digital platforms. The format was more interactive, with tasks and drama tailor-made for binge-watching and constant engagement on OTT platforms.

Also, with the shift to OTT platforms, more social media influencers and creators came on board as contestants. In later seasons, Salman Khan and even Anil Kapoor stepped in as hosts, further elevating the show's appeal on OTT.

This shift may explain the reduced focus on the prize money in the main show. With the additional revenue from streaming, ads, and sponsorship deals, Bigg Boss could be prioritising continuous viewer engagement and exclusive digital content over a large cash payout. The digital version has opened up new revenue streams, allowing contestants to gain massive exposure and making the prize money less significant in the grand scheme.

Budget allocation to production and marketing

The production costs of Bigg Boss have skyrocketed over the years, which could be a major reason behind the reduced cash prize. The show gets more extensive and extravagant each season, with elaborate set designs, expensive tasks, and high-profile celebrity appearances. All of this requires a huge budget.

Additionally, a large portion of the budget is likely allocated to marketing and promoting the show, especially as competition with other reality shows grows. With each season, Bigg Boss spends more to keep the audience engaged and entertained, which could explain why less money is left for the prize.

Bigg Boss prize money as a gimmick?

The prize money in Bigg Boss might be turning into more of a gimmick than a major motivator for contestants. While ₹1 crore was a big deal in the early seasons, today’s participants seem more focused on the show's fame and exposure rather than the cash itself. Winning Bigg Boss isn’t just about the money anymore— it's about the title and the opportunities that follow.

In an exclusive conversation with us, Rakhi Sawant, Bigg Boss 14 finalist told us, “Aapko kya lagta hain ye sab celebrties winning prize jitne gaya hain andar? Nahi. Ye apna naam banane gaya hain. Hum naam banane jaate hain. Bigg Boss artists ko leta hain, yahi badhi baat hain. Yaha bohot logon ko chance nahi milta. Toh agar Bigg Boss winning prize nil bhi ho na, toh doesn’t matter.”

“(You think, are these celebrities going inside just for the winning prize? No. They go to make a name for themselves. We go there to build our reputation. Bigg Boss takes in artists, and that itself is a big deal. Many people don’t even get a chance. So even if the Bigg Boss winning prize is zero, it doesn’t matter.)”

We cannot disagree with her. Contestants know that even if they don’t win, they can still gain massive popularity, land brand deals, and boost their careers. In this sense, the cash prize might be more of a symbolic reward, with the real prize being the career boost and public attention they receive. For many, the exposure gained from the show is worth far more than the prize money.

In recent seasons, alternative rewards like luxury cars, bikes, and even high-end gadgets have often overshadowed the cash prize. Brands sometimes sponsor these rewards, shifting the focus away from the money itself. For example, a winner might walk away with a fancy car in addition to ₹50 lakh, making the total reward package more attractive.

Rakhi Sawant’s thoughts on reducing prize money

Rakhi Sawant has been associated with Bigg Boss for many years. In addition to making guest appearances on several seasons, the actress participated in Bigg Boss 1 and 14. She shared her thoughts with us on what might be the reason for reducing prize money.

According to the Bigg Boss 14 finalist, the prize money doesn’t really matter. Clarifying why, she said, “Jo winner hota hain, agar kam hota hai winner ko (prize money), use koi farak nahi padhta. Jo jeet jaate hain, wo jeetne ke baad jitna kaam milta hain na, mein toh kehti hu agar winner prize mein ek rupiya bhi na ho, aur sirf trophy bhi mil jaye na, bahar aane ke baad insan bohot kaam kar lete hain.”

“(For the winner, if the prize money is low, it doesn’t matter. Those who win, after winning, get so much work that I say even if there is not a single rupee in the winner's prize and they only get a trophy, once they come out, they can get a lot of work.)”

Sawant concluded with her reasons why the prize money has taken a nosedive over the years. “Bigg Boss ke aur bhi kharche honge. Shayad, sponsorship kam ho gayi… Humare paas Salman bhai bhi hain, Salman bhai ko bhi pay karna hain, sabko pay karna hain and I feel ki sabko pay karne ke baad mehengai bhi badh gayi hain, toh pehle ka time alag tha, aur abhi ka time alag ahin. Jitna zyada TRP hogi, utna prize badhega, agar TRP kam hogi toh prize kam hoga,” stated the actress.

“(Bigg Boss must have other expenses too. Maybe sponsorship has decreased… We also have Salman Bhai, and we have to pay him, we have to pay everyone. I feel that after paying everyone, inflation has gone up as well, so the times were different before, and now it's different. The higher the TRP, the bigger the prize will be, and if the TRP goes down, the prize will also go down.)”

In conclusion, the contestants see the bigger picture rather than eyeing the prize money. The fame and exposure that the show provides boosts their careers, so reducing prize money is not a concern.

