7 Bigg Boss Couples: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain to Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla and more

Bigg Boss is said to be an extremely difficult show. The show tests a person's mental, physical, and emotional capabilities. While the show is designed for solo contestants to try and accommodate in an environment filled with strangers, a few married couples participated in the show together. While getting a companion in the show can be helpful at certain levels, it also comes with a set of disadvantages.

Pinkvilla brings to you a list of seven couples who participated in Bigg Boss together.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain in Bigg Boss 17

One of the most talked about contestants of Bigg Boss 17 are hands down Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. The show was offered to Ankita for years but she kept declining it. However, when it was offered to both Ankita and Vicky as a couple, she accepted the deal and entered the show as a couple. However, the duo was seen getting into ugly spats and brawls with many hurtful statements being said to each other. From saying that Vicky married Ankita as an investment to Ankita mentioning separation several times, the couple had innumerable issues.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's parents also got involved in the fiasco, making their issues more complicated. However, towards the end of his journey, Vicky Jain accepted his faults gracefully and mentioned that both Ankita and himself would work on their marriage.

Advertisement

Have a look at a recent post on Ankita-Vicky from Bigg Boss 17

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt in Bigg Boss 17

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt also entered the controversial show as a couple. Initially, they took time to adapt and understand the surroundings. More than others, Neil and Aishwarya were seen having friction among themselves. While Neil appeared as a calmer spouse, Aishwarya was seen getting aggressive. In one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, Salman Khan lashed out at Aishwarya for mimicking Neil Bhatt every now and then and taking him for granted. Khan asked the couple to act on their behavior soon or else it could take a disastrous turn.

Aishwarya was seen being overly affected by the feedback and she mentioned that Neil was not being himself as he also fights with equal intensity. However, Aishwarya did work on herself and got a hold of her aggression towards the end of her journey in the show.

Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh Singh in Bigg Boss 15

Rakhi Sawant's marriage to Ritesh Singh was a major mystery for the entire country and the same got solved on Bigg Boss 15 when Rakhi Sawant unveiled her husband Ritesh Singh and introduced him to the world. On the show, Rakhi and Ritesh were seen having many issues. They wouldn't sit together for long hours and didn't share an emotional connection. Rakhi kept on mentioning not being loved and understood by her husband.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla in Bigg Boss 14

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were facing major turmoil in their relationship. Before taking the drastic step of separation, they gave a chance to their relationship by doing a mentally challenging show like Bigg Boss. While they had their share of disagreements, Rubina and Abhinav made sure to sort it out amicably and not drag the matter. They were seen having each other's back and taking strong stands for each other in the show.

In the last few days of the show, Rubina revealed that the show brought them closer and that they're not considering a separation anymore.

Advertisement

Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Sakhlani in Bigg Boss 7

The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress entered the show with her husband Apurva Agnihotri. They stayed in the show like a unit and were seen being with each other most of the time. Shilpa lost her cool when Apurva was asked to cut his hair and get a mohawk hairstyle and he agreed to the same. Shilpa cried and howled asking him to change his mind. The actress faced an emotional breakdown at that moment. They had a short but sweet journey in the show. The couple made a lifelong connection with contestant Kushal Tandon on the show.

Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira in Bigg Boss 9

Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira weren't married when they participated in the show. The duo and a bumpy ride in the show and faced many ups and downs. However, they came out of the show stronger than ever.

Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant in Bigg Boss 9

Another couple in Bigg Boss 9 was the popular TV actors Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchantt. The duo showcased a lot of understanding and maturity in their relationship and were quite competitive in the show. Suyyash was evicted before Kishwer but the actress kept her calm and managed to win many hearts with her stint in the show.

While the couples had their share of fights, they also added a tinge of romance, belongingness and care in the show which was applauded by the viewers.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss QUIZ: Ahead of BB 17 finale, can you guess who lifted the trophy in these seasons?