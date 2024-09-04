Did Bigg Boss Marathi 5's Arbaz Patel's girlfriend Leeza Bindra decide to break up with him post his closeness with Nikki Tamboli?

One of the most talked about topics from Bigg Boss Marathi 5 is Arbaz Patel and Nikki Tamboli's bond. The duo share a bond which is clearly more than that of friends. Patel also often gets jealous seeing Tamboli mingling with her friend Abhijeet Sawant on the show. While Patel's angle with Tamboli is working wonders for them on the show, it looks like it has started to affect his real life as his girlfriend Leeza Bindra finally opened up on her state of mind.

In a long post on social media, Leeza asked her fans not to link her name with anyone as it would affect her future life partner. He further mentioned that she had left everything on God. She also added that she is certain about not being wronged in life as she has never wronged anyone. It can be speculated that Bindra is indirectly addressing her state of mind after witnessing her boyfriend, Arbaz Patel's proximity with Nikki Tamboli.

Take a look at Leeza Bindra's Instagram Story here:

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 started around a month ago, and since day 1, Arbaz Patel and Nikki Tamboli have bonded pretty well, and soon, Patel started to flirt with Tamboli. In the first week, Patel creatively prepared a heart out of chopped tomatoes and presented it to Nikki, leaving her blushing.

In the previous week, when Bigg Boss announced that Nikki and Abhijeet would play as a couple, followed by a twist, Arbaz was left extremely affected. In his fit of rage, he threw a chair and damaged Bigg Boss' property.

Talking about Arbaz Patel's relationship with Leeza Bindra, the duo made their relationship official only a while ago. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Arbaz revealed that while he was doing Splitsvilla X5, he realized how Bindra was perfect for him, and after the show, he proposed to her, and the duo got into a relationship.

