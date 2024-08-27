Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Varsha Usgaonkar reveals she REFUSED to marry her current husband initially because of THIS reason

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 is getting the love of the audience. The previous Bhaucha Dhakka episode was filled with a lot of drama and controversies. Amidst fights, drama and argument, at times, contestants also sit together and share important stories from their lives. Recently, Varsha Usgaonkar got into an exciting conversation with Nikki Tamboli and Janhvi Killekar and revealed a fun fact about her marriage.

Sharing her story of getting married to her husband, Varsha revealed how she always felt she'd do a love marriage. Revealing an interesting twist in her love story, Varsha mentioned that she had refused to get married to her husband initially because of his weight gain.

Take a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 here:

Varsha Usgaonkar said, "Pehlyanda ei ghari aale aani tevha toh zarashi jaad zaale hote. Ase ubhey hotey te.. Te ekdum turn zaale mazakade. Haa tos maanhus naahis, je mala bhetle hotey. Ha tar vegda distos."

(Initially, when he visited the house, he had gained a little weight and was looking chubby. He turned towards me. I felt like he wasn't the person I met, he was a different person altogether.)

The Beta Ho Toh Aisa actress added, "Majha manat aala ki Nahi yachashi mi lagn nahi karu shakte. Asha mala zala, pehlyanda. Tar kay mahdaala ki tu khup badalla ahet. Te sangitle, ho mi baddallo aahe, jhaad zale barobar? Pann tu tashich aahet."

(I thought that I couldn't marry this guy. That's how I felt, initially. Then I told him that he had changed a lot. He told me yes I did change and my weight increased right? But you haven't changed one bit).

Previous week, in Bigg Boss Marathi 5, Irina Rudakova got evicted from the Riteish Deshmukh-hosted show. She passed on her BB currency to good friend Vaibhav Chavan.

