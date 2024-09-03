Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Promo: Nikki Tamboli turns REBEL; Aarya Jadhao decides to teach her a lesson

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 is getting quite exciting, interesting, and controversial with each passing episode. As per the new promo of the show, Nikki Tamboli yet again decided to showcase the rebellious side of her personality as she refused to take over house duties, leaving the rest of the housemates stressed. Nikki's rival, Aarya, decides to throw cold water at her to teach her a lesson.

Nikki Tamboli versus the rest of the housemates of Bigg Boss Marathi 5

In the new promo of Bigg Boss Marathi 5, Nikki Tamboli and her best friend from the show Arbaz Patel are seen interacting with each other and discussing their next move. In another clip, Nikki announces that she will not do any of the house duties. This leaves the eldest member of the house, Varsha Usgaonkar angry as she tells her that she can't do things according to her will.

Varsha says, "Ashi tu manmani nahi karu shakat ithe (You can't do whatever you want here)."

Take a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 here:

Nikki Tamboli refuses to follow Bigg Boss house' rules

In another clip, Nikki Tamboli is seen sleeping during the day, which is against one of the most important rules of the house. Many times, if the rules are broken, Bigg Boss punishes the entire house and not only the person who breaks the same, and thus, many contestants ask Nikki not to sleep as they might have to face the consequences.

Nikki's friend Abhijeet Sawant also tried to speak to her but she told him that she would take a 10-minute nap and would get up soon. However, as she dozed off, Bigg Boss plays the alarm to wake her up.

Furthermore, Aarya tells everyone that they should put cold water on her to wake her up since Tamboli is in no mood to listen to anyone. Aarya said, "Thand- thand paani taaku ya (Put cold water at her)."

Nikki seemed to have overheard the conversation and said, "Jar yaani maazya angawar paani taakle na, aaye shapat sangu ya... (If they put water on me, I swear I will...)."

The previous Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Bhaucha Dhakka episode

In the previous Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Bhaucha Dhakka episode, the show's host Riteish Deshmukh called out the entire housemates for siding with Arbaz Patel as he expressed being heartbroken and hurt seeing Nikki Tamboli's partnership with Abhijeet Sawant.

He questioned everyone as to why they didn't ask relevant questions to Patel about his possessive behavior towards Nikki Tamboli despite being in a committed relationship in real life.

Riteish Deshmukh lauded Abhijeet Sawant, Nikki Tamboli and Janvi Killekar

The Hey Baby actor appreciated Abhijeet Sawant and Nikki Tamboli as a duo as they dominated the entire week. He added how it looked like Abhijeet and Nikki, as two individuals, were taking up on the rest of the ten members of the house. He added that Arbaz tried to play a victim card the entire week.

Deshmukh appreciated Abhijeet's sportsman spirit as he participated in a task despite being unfit. He also praised Janhvi Killekar for her understanding of the situation and for supporting Sawant in the task, knowing that he was in the rival team.

Last week, Bigg Boss Marathi 5 had no eliminations.

