Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE: Falaq Naazz on Avinash Sachdev's proposal; 'There's a long way to go'

In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan, contestant Falaq Naazz faced eviction. She was nominated and ended up in the bottom three alongside Avinash Sachdev and Jad Hadid. However, the other housemates voted in favor of her eviction, leading to her elimination from the reality show. After her exit, Pinkvilla conducted an exclusive interview with Falaq Naazz, in which she discussed her relationship with Avinash Sachdev, her conflicts, and her interactions with other housemates.

Do you think your eviction is fair? As per you, who should have got evicted?

I am happy because votes weren't counted and I am out because of my co-contestants. It's shocking for me that I got evicted by the housemates. Even Salman Khan sir said that they (the audience) don't want her to leave but the inmates want to. Honestly, I wasn't shocked when the contestants took my name. In fact, this was expected of them because I was an easy target for them. I think I was the strongest one and that's why they had an issue with me. Abhishek (Malhan) used these words, 'Vo strong contender hai.' 'Vo game khel rahe the aur main zindagi jee rahi thi Bigg Boss mein.'

The audience felt that you lost yourself in the house and merely became a puppet of Pooja Bhatt. What do you have to say about that?

There's nothing like this. I was just respecting her, had I misbehaved or disrespected her, then maybe that would have been acceptable to the audience. Everyone has their life's own principles and discipline and for me, and my morals don't allow me to disrespect the elderly, and even if they are wrong, we have no right to talk to them in a higher tone. I wasn't fake. If people feel that 'main chamchi bani' so that is their thinking. I am not affected by any of it.

It was observed and even host Salman Khan said that you often brought up co-contestants upbringing. Your take on that?

I never questioned anyone's family's upbringing. What I wanted to say was, 'Do you behave similarly in your house?' and Abhishek understood my point of view. I've even apologized for it and developed a bond with him too. I feel the one who seeks forgiveness is bigger than the forgiver.

Your bond developed with Avinash Sachdev in the house. Now, that you are out, would you consider or even give a thought to his proposal?

I'd told him inside the house that I need a lot of time and I feel Avinash will have to be a little patient. Certainly, there's a bond and affection in our hearts for each other. There's a long way to go (laughs) I am being asked this question very soon. However, I would definitely like to continue the bond that we have created.

Who will you miss the most?

Jiya Shankar and Avinash Sachdev.

With whom you would never want to cross paths?

That would be Manisha Rani. Initially, I thought I will bond really well with her but she is filled with a lot of bitterness. So, I don't think I will ever meet her.

Who has the potential to win?

Pooja Bhatt, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar and of course, Abhishek Malhan. They all have unique personalities and this is Bigg Boss, the tables might turn anytime.

