Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav purchases lavish house worth Rs 8 crore in Dubai; Deets Inside

Elvish Yadav, the well-known YouTuber currently at the peak of his career, created history by winning Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Right from the moment he stepped into the show, his authenticity and genuine nature endeared him to the audience. In a recent vlog, Yadav was spotted having a great time in Dubai, and he had an exciting piece of news to share with his fans.

Elvish Yadav purchases a lavish house in Dubai

After his triumphant victory in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, Elvish Yadav has maintained an open and consistent connection with his fans. He regularly shares various facets of his life on his social media platforms. Just a few hours ago, Yadav uploaded a vlog on his YouTube channel, showcasing his recent trip to Dubai.

In the vlog, he showcased the luxurious 2-story apartment he and his friends are staying in, featuring a spacious living room with an attached kitchen, a guest washroom, and a balcony on the first floor. The second floor boasts four bedrooms, including two twin bedrooms and two king bedrooms, all equipped with attached washrooms. Yadav shared the exciting news that he has purchased this opulent Dubai apartment worth Rs 8 crore, giving fans a glimpse of his thriving success and extravagant lifestyle.

About Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav, a 25-year-old content creator, has risen to significant fame through his YouTube channel and strong social media presence. Starting his YouTube journey in 2016, he quickly gained recognition in the digital landscape.

Yadav made a memorable entry into the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house as a wild card contestant, injecting fresh energy into the dynamic show. Alongside him, Aashika Bhatia also joined as a wildcard entrant but unfortunately faced an early elimination.

The climax of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 unfolded on August 14th, culminating in Elvish Yadav's thrilling victory and his acquisition of the prestigious title of the season's winner. Notably, YouTuber Abhishek Malhan, aka Fukra Insaan, secured the position of the first runner-up.

At present, Yadav's online presence is quite impressive, with over 16.1 million followers on Instagram and a YouTube subscriber count surpassing 7.29 million.

