EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Abhishek Malhan and Isha Malviya's fun banter on sets of Zor Ki Barsaat will leave you ROFL

Abhishek Malhan and Isha Malviya will soon be seen romancing in the rain. The duo is all set to treat fans with their upcoming romantic monsoon special music video, releasing this month. Titled Zor Ki Barsaat, the teaser of the song is already out, promising heartfelt lyrics and a soulful melody. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla received an exclusive BTS clip of the duo having fun banter on the sets. Their hilarious banter is enough to make your day!

It has been a few weeks since there was a buzz about Isha Malviya and Abhishek Malhan coming together for a project. Given the announcement of the music video, fans cannot wait to see the Bigg Boss stars' sizzling onscreen chemistry while drenched in rain.

Abhishek Malhan and Isha Malviya's fun BTS clip

In the exclusive BTS clip from the sets of Zor Ki Barsaat, Abhishek Malhan makes a sarcastic comment on Isha Malviya and says, "Pata hai hum bilkul bhi paani nahi barsa rahe...matlab paani ruk nahi raha kyunki Isha ji ne bola ki wo bahut saalon baad naha rahi hai. Toh main puchna chahta hun ki aapko kaisa laga (I know, it is not raining at all…meaning the water is not stopping because Isha ji said that she has not taken a bath for many years. So I want to ask how you felt)."

Taking a dig at the Bigg Boss OTT 2 runner-up, Isha remarks, "Jo khud nahi nahata usko aisa hi lagta hai (This is what happens to the person who doesn't bathe himself)." The next moment, she bursts into laughter, and meanwhile, Abhishek teases her for believing that she has a good sense of humor and appropriate comedic timing.

Malhan asserts, "Bahut funny hogaya bro, mera joke mere pe hi maar rahi hai. Aap toh bahut funny ho. Aaj ke baad mat dikhana itna funny...aaj mujhe kehti hai ki main 160 din baad nahayi hun (It was very funny, bro; you are using my lines on me. You are very funny. Don't be this much funny ever after today...she was telling me that I am bathing after 160 days)."

For the unversed, Zor Ki Barsaat marks the third installment following the release of Barsaat Ki Dhun featuring Gurmeet Choudhary and Karishma Sharma and Pehli Baarish Mein starring the same duo.

The Isha Malviya and Abhishek Malhan starrer music video is sung by Jubin Nautiyal. Featuring the duo against the backdrop of a rainy day, the teaser of the forthcoming track promises poignant storytelling. The Bigg Boss personalities will be seen romancing in the rain.

Dropping the teaser, the makers wrote, "The masters of monsoon melodies are back with another hit! Stay tuned for #ZorKiBarsaatHui releasing on 15th July."

About Abhishek Malhan

Abhishek Malhan garnered huge popularity owing to his stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2. He was one of the full-fledged contestants on the show and emerged as the first runner-up. He is a YouTuber by profession and enjoys a huge fan following.

Isha Malviya's work in the industry

Isha Malviya is a known actress in the television industry who gained recognition for her performance in Udaariyaan. Her popularity touched the skies after she entered Bigg Boss 17 as a contestant. Her equation with Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel often made headlines. She has even ventured into music videos. Some of them are Main Yaad Aaunga and Paon Ki Jutti.

