Bigg Boss OTT 3 is buzzing with a lot of drama, entertainment, fights and revelations. Payal Malik has been eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT Season 3. Payal did well on the show but faced challenges because she entered with her husband, Armaan Malik, and co-wife Kritika Malik.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla post-elimination, Payal Malik shared her thoughts on her fellow contestant Vishal's gameplay in the Bigg Boss house.

Payal Malik opens up about Vishal Pandey's game in Bigg Boss OTT 3

When asked about Vishal Pandey's performance on the show, Payal said, “Vo bilkul bhi apni personality nahi dikha paa rahe hai bas Lovekesh ke peeche ghum rahe hai. Vo apne aap ko express kar hi nahi paa rahe hai. (He’s not showing his personality at all; he is just following Lovekesh around. He is unable to express himself.)”

She continued, “Jab bhi unhe koi nominate karta hai or unke opposite mein Lovekesh hota hai par vo apne aap ko kahi rakh hi nahi paa rahe hai sirf Lovekesh ke peeche ghum rahe hai jo unhe nahi karna chahiye. (Whenever someone nominates him and Lovekesh is against him, he just can't place himself anywhere, he's just following Lovekesh which he shouldn't.)”

Apart from Payal, the contestants who were nominated include Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Sultaan, Deepak Chaurasia, Armaan Malik, Shivani Kumari, and Lovekesh Kataria.

Sai Ketan Rao, as the Baharwaala or Janta ki awaaz, had the power to save two contestants, choosing Deepak Chaurasia and Armaan Malik. He then had the option to give away his Baharwaala status to save his friend Sana Sultaan, which he did. Payal Malik was evicted in the first week and became the second contestant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 3.

More about Bigg Boss OTT Season 3

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, the controversial reality show, is hosted by Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor. It showcases sixteen celebrities and personalities from different backgrounds.

Catch the drama and entertainment unfold daily at 9 PM on Jio Cinema with new episodes.

