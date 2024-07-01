Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Will Armaan Malik's closeness to Kritika affect his first wife? Payal Malik responds

Bigg Boss OTT 3 witnessed its first Weekend Ka Vaar, and the season showcased its second eviction. Payal Malik got evicted from the house owing to fewer votes from fans. While Malik performed well in the show, she was often cornered because she entered the show with her husband, Armaan Malik, and co-wife, Kritika Malik.

After her eviction from the show, Pinkvilla got into an exclusive chat with the YouTuber and asked her if she'd be able to digest Armaan and Kritika's closeness.

Payal Malik reveals she'd support Armaan Malik-Kritika Malik in Bigg Boss OTT 3

Payal Malik was questioned about her eviction from the show, while Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik remain in the competition. When asked if this bothers her, she replied, "It doesn't hurt me a bit. In fact, I will be supporting them from outside. Since the three of us were inside the house together, there wasn't much support from outside, but now that I am out of the show, I will support them from outside. I am very sure that one among them will surely reach the Top 5 spot."

Take a look at the exclusive video interview of Payal Malik here:

When asked if Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik's closeness on National television will affect her, Payal Malik replied, "Why will it affect me? I don't like to address this so many times, but people might see us as a trio, but we are not three people, we are one. Payal, Armaan and Kritika are one."

Apart from Payal Malik, other contestants who were nominated the previous week were Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Sultaan, Deepak Chaurasia, Armaan Malik, Shivani Kumari, and Lovekesh Kataria. Since Sai was the Baharwaala, he was saved from the elimination. He got an option to save two contestants and he saved Deepak Chaurasia and Armaan Malik.

Sai further got an option to give away the position of Baharwala and save his friend Sana Sultaan. He took the option and saved her.

Among Payal, Lovekesh, and Shivani, the former got evicted in the first week.

