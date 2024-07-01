Bigg Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor schools Poulomi Das over her comment on 'Vada Pav girl' Chandrika Dixit; actress hits back at host

It has been a week since Bigg Boss OTT 3 began and this weekend was the first Weekend Ka Vaar. Fans were eagerly waiting to see how the new host Anil Kapoor schools the contestants for their behavior inside the house in the first week. However, one contestant Poulomi Das got angry at the host for not taking a stand for her and schooling her for her fight with Shivani Kumari.

Anil Kapoor bashes Poulomi Das

During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, Anil Kapoor gave a dump yard task to the contestants in which Vishal Pandey and Lovekesh Kataria stood in dustbins. At the same time, other housemates were asked to share whose opinions they believed to be useless. While everyone gave their reasons for choosing the contestant, Poulomi remained neutral. This resulted in the votes being evenly split between Lovekesh and Vishal.

After the task, the host stated that Poulomi was the only one without an opinion. In her defense, the model said that she didn’t believe either of the contestants’ opinions were trash. Anil Kapoor lost his cool hearing her statement.

He also reprimanded her over her statement about Chandrika Dixit. An interview given by Poulomi earlier, before entering the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, shows her making derogatory comments about Chandrika Dixit aka Vada Pav Girl, and her profession.

Poulomi Das gets angry at host Anil Kapoor

After the host left, Poulomi Das was seen talking to Chandrika and Armaan Malik in the living area. She didn’t agree with the host and bashed him for not bringing up the incident when Shivani Kumari made the comment, “Girls like you," on her.

In Poulomi’s words, "He is giving his opinion but I am sorry, I do not agree with it. There has been talk about my comments regarding Chandrika outside of the show, but I don't think it's fair. I feel like no one is discussing what she (Shivani) said about me. Whenever I try to bring it up, the topic gets changed. Isn't that unfair?”

She also added that the comment still hurts her and there are many women like her outside and Shivani should clarify what she meant.

The actress continued saying, “Yes, I do wear a bikini, but my Instagram has more than just bikini pictures. I also wear saris and there are photos of me in a lehenga with my family. It's frustrating that no one is discussing the issue at hand but is more interested in what I said before the show. There are 16 contestants, and I didn't know any of them.”

About Poulomi and Shivani's argument

In one of the recent episodes, Shivani Kumari used the phrase, “Girls like you” during an argument with Poulomi which angered her. She also commented on the clothes Poulomi is usually seen wearing in the show. The fight continued as they kept falling out every day inside the house.

