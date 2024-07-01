Bigg Boss OTT 3 has sparked excitement among viewers right from the beginning. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode received praise for Anil Kapoor's captivating hosting. Payal Malik, first wife of YouTuber Armaan Malik, was evicted yesterday (June 30) in the show's first week. Here’s how Armaan reacted.

Armaan Malik smiles through Payal Malik's exit from Bigg Boss OTT 3

Kritika Malik broke down in tears upon hearing the Payal’s eviction, while Armaan smiled and expressed acceptance, stating he was happy with the decision.

She bid adieu to the show, leaving fellow contestants in tears. Kritika Malik said, “Mujhe pata hai bahar tu hai sambhal legi. Hum bhi aa rahe hain jaldi. (I know you're outside, you'll manage. We're also coming soon.)” Payal replied, "Jaldi nahi aana hai, end tak jaana hai. (You don't have to come quickly, you have to go till the end.)"

Before announcing Payal's eviction, Anil Kapoor had questioned Armaan about his feelings regarding her exit from the show. Armaan calmly responded that he would be fine with it and that she would return to care for their four children.

Kritika burst into tears and told Armaan, “Mai uske saamne nahi royi kyuki vo weak na pade. (I didn't cry in front of him because I didn't want him to feel weak.)” Armaan Malik said, “Bas vo ghar gayi par mai chahta tha vo lade, kare par mai khush hu. (She just went home, but I wanted her to fight, do, but I'm happy.)”

Seven contestants, including Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Sultan Khan, Lovekesh Kataria, Shivani Kumari, Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, and Deepak Chaurasia were nominated for elimination. Among them, Payal was eliminated from the show.

More about Bigg Boss OTT Season 3

Hosted by Anil Kapoor, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 brings together sixteen celebrities and personalities from diverse backgrounds.

The star-studded lineup includes Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, Kritika Malik, Naezy, Neeraj Goyat, Shivani Kumari, Poulomi Das, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan Khan, Vishal Pandey, Chandrika Dixit, Munisha Khatwani, Sai Ketan Rao, Deepak Chaurasia, and Lovekesh Kataria.

Viewers can tune in for new episodes daily at 9 PM on Jio Cinema, promising a mix of drama and entertainment.

