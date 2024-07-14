Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Wildcard entrant Adnan Shaikh on Vishal Pandey being SLAPPED, FAISU's advice, and more

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is getting quite exciting with each passing episode. After shocking twists in the show and many unexpected evictions, the makers have introduced the show's first wildcard contestant of the season. Social media influencer Adnan Shaikh has entered the show and is set to have a promising journey inside the controversial house.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Adnan spoke about Vishal Pandey's slap controversy, his friend Faisal Shaikh's advice, and more.

Adnan Shaikh on Vishal Pandey-Armaan Malik's slap controversy in Bigg Boss OTT 3

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, when asked if he followed Bigg Boss OTT 3, Adnan Shaikh stated that he has been following the show religiously after the entire Vishal Pandey- Armaan Malik controversy.

Adnan picked his friend Vishal's side and condemned Armaan Malik's act of slapping him. He said, "Vishal bhai hai mera, dost hai bahot purana. But obvious hai, yeh sab show mey haath chodna bahot galat hai. (Vishal is like my brother. He has been an old friend. Obviously, it is wrong to raise a hand on a show)."

Take a look at the entire video interview with Bigg Boss OTT 3's wildcard entrant Adnan Shaikh here:

Adnan Shaikh on his friend Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu's reaction to him participating in Bigg Boss OTT 3:

Talking about his friend Faisal Shaikh and others' reactions on him doing Bigg Boss OTT 3, Adnan Shaikh said, "Sab bahot zyada khush hai or excited hai. Sab samjha hi rahe hai meko ke bahot calm hoke khelna. Mai bhi short tempered hu, mera bhi haath ka masla hai thoda, toh woh log bhi wahi bole ke haath control karna, haath nahi uthana. Or jaisa hu waise hi rehna. Log bol rahe hai ke tere liye hi hai yeh show."

(Everyone is very happy. They are trying to explain to me that I should remain calm. I am also a little short-tempered, so they've advised me to make sure that I control my anger and don't hit anyone. They've told me to be the way I am. People say that the show is made for me.)

When asked about his temper issues, Adnan mentioned being quite moody and mentioned that sometimes he can let go of things if he is in a good mood but if not, he gets furious. We asked the young influencer about his trigger point that would leave him extremely enraged. He said that if people talk ill about his family, he loses his calm.

Adnan Shaikh's favorite contestant from Bigg Boss OTT 3

When asked if he'd pick his friend Vishal Pandey as his favorite, Adnan stated that it was Naezy. He mentioned the reason behind liking him and said that Naezy belongs to the hip-hop culture and had gone underground for quite some time and is now trying to bounce back. Shaikh added that he likes how the rapper is trying to adjust himself to the new environment in the Bigg Boss house.

Adnan Shaikh revealed being stressed about entering Bigg Boss OTT 3

When asked if he is nervous or excited about entering Bigg Boss OTT 3, Adnan said that he is not nervous but a little stressed because he still has to figure out several things and manage his work before leaving. He also mentioned being worried about his packing.

