Bigg Boss OTT 3: Bharti Singh shares her EPIC reaction to Vishal Pandey-Armaan Malik's SLAPGATE controversy

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been garnering a lot of attention because of the recent controversy between Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik. Despite slapping Pandey, Malik has been retained in the show, and this hasn't gone down well with a section of the audience and celebrities. Recently, when Bharti Singh was spotted, she was asked about the same controversy, and the actress-comedian gave an interesting response to the same.

Bharti Singh shares her reaction to Bigg Boss OTT 3's Vishal Pandey-Armaan Malik controversy

While Bharti Singh often shares her thoughts and opinions on various topics, looks like she wasn't quite aware of the controversy between Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. Bharti chose to smartly dodge the question and change the topic when she was asked about it.

As she was questioned about the same, she gave it a funny twist and said, "Bas mai andar jaane wali hu. Aap batao kisiko koi message du? Kya bolu Vishal ne sahi kiya ya Armaan ne sahi kiya, kya bolu? Tumhare pe daaldi baat, le (I'll be going inside the house. Tell me if you have any messages for anyone. What should I tell them—Vishal was right or Armaan was right? Look, I turned the tables on you.)"

Take a look at Bharti Singh's video talking about Bigg Boss OTT 3 controversy here:

Furthermore, Bharti plugged her show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment smartly into the conversation as she mentioned that she is unable to watch Bigg Boss OTT 3 as she is busy shooting for her cooking-based show.

Bharti Singh said, "Arey bhai mai Bigg Boss on-off dekh rahi hu kyuki aapne dekha hai Laughter Chef chal raha hai. Bahot hi badiya chal raha hai (I am unable to properly watch Bigg Boss because I'm busy with Laughter Chefs. It's going pretty well)."

Celebrities like Kushal Tandon, Gauahar Khan, Bhavin Bhanushali, and Sameeksha Sud, among others, have been supporting Vishal Pandey in the controversy.

