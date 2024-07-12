Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 is becoming more interesting each day, with housemates turning against each other and the dynamics in the house shifting dramatically. The show has already made headlines with Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik’s controversy. In a surprising turn of events, Sana Makbul will become the first captain of the controversial reality show.

Sana Makbul is one of the strongest contestants in Bigg Boss OTT this season. Since day one, she has played the game well. Sana has made a strong bond with Naezy. As per the live episode, Nazey was given the power to take the names of a few housemates to rule the house.

He chose Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan, Ranvir, and Armaan for the role of captain of the house. However, the final decision on who becomes the captain will be made by Baharwala. Sana Makbul will be the first captain of the house as per the live stream.

It will be intriguing to see how the contestants react to Sana Makbul becoming the captain and how she will lead the house.

Meanwhile, five contestants are nominated for elimination this week including Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, Chandrika Dixit, Armaan Malik, and Shivani Kumari. Neeraj Goyat, Payal Malik, Munisha Khatwani, and Poulomi Das have been evicted from the show till now.

Recently, tensions rose when Vishal Pandey was accused of making offensive remarks about Kritika Malik. This led to a confrontation upon Payal Malik's return to the house after eviction.

The heated exchange intensified with Armaan Malik reacting strongly to Vishal's comments, leading to a physical fight where Armaan ended up slapping Vishal.

About Bigg Boss OTT Season 3

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, the controversial reality show, is hosted by Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor and features sixteen celebrities and personalities from diverse backgrounds.

