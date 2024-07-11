Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 10: Vishal Pandey accuses Chandrika Dixit of doing his character assassination; says 'Yeh sab faltu card...'

Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 10: The nomination task for the week happened in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3. During this, Chandrika Dixit and Vishal Pandey got involved in a fight where the latter accused Chandrika of doing his character assassination by mentioning his comment on Kritika Malik.

What happened between Vishal Pandey and Chandrika Dixit?

When Chandrika Dixit was called for the nomination process, she nominated Vishal Pandey and claimed that he doesn't respect girls. During his turn, Vishal nominated Chandrika and said, "Just because of a statement you can't judge someone's character. If you are questioning my character then first learn about my personality, spend time with me, and then comment on my personality."

Chandrika argued that she wanted to spend time with him but he never wished to do so. She reminded him that he had told her that he wouldn't disrespect any woman but he did.

Chandrika asked Vishal Pandey to give the necklace (the prop) to her and told him that she would wear it on her own and he didn't have to put it around her neck. Vishal loses his calm after hearing Chandrika's statement and says, "Yeh sab faltu card mere sath mat khelna."

Chandrika accuses Vishal of passing a wrong comment on Kritika Malik and mentions that Lovekesh admitted it. Vishal warned her to not comment on his character, meanwhile, she argued saying that Lovekesh confessed that Vishal had made a wrong comment about Kritika.

Vishal gets angry and says, "When you comment on someone, first understand that you're doing my character assassination." Vishal then asks Chandrika to not get involved in his matter as he has already apologised to Kritika.

More about Bigg Boss OTT 3 nomination process:

Chandrika Dixit also nominated Lovekesh Kataria and accused him of supporting Vishal's wrong intentions. Later when Lovekesh's chance arrived to nominate, he nominated Chandrika and revealed that he had corrected Vishal when he passed a comment on Kritika Malik.

Chandrika Dixit firmly told Lovekesh that instead of hiding Vishal's intention he could have informed Armaan Malik about it. Later, Armaan Malik nominated Vishal and said, "I think girls are not safe here and girls have stopped wearing short clothes including Kritika and Chandrika, that is the reason I'm nominating him."

After hearing this, Vishal objects, "Don't comment on someone's character by saying this." When Vishal's chance arrived, he nominated Kritika Malik. Vishal said, "I want to nominate Kritika bhabhi." Kritika immediately replies, "Don't call me 'bhabhi' I'm not your relative." Vishal responded, "I will say what I want to say."

Kritika firmly asked Vishal to not call her "bhabhi." Giving reasons for nominating her, Vishal said that Kritika doesn't use her brain and doesn't give her opinion.

After the nomination process, Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumari, Chandrika Dixit, and Armaan Malik are nominated to get evicted this week.

