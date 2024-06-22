Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE: What was Manisha Rani’s advice to Shivani Kumari before latter entered house?

The buzz around Bigg Boss OTT 3 reached new heights as the show finally kicked off on June 21. The host Anil Kapoor introduced the contestants of the season. Among them, Shivani Kumari, an influencer from Uttar Pradesh, has participated in the show. She is known for sharing videos with her mother and sisters and of her village on social media.

Now, in a recent conversation exclusively with us, Shivani shared if Manisha Rani of Bigg Boss OTT 2 shared any advice with her about the show.

Shivani Kumari shares what advice she received from Manisha Rani

Talking to us, Shivani Kumari shared that she got to interact with Manisha Rani when she visited Uttar Pradesh. Calling her didi (elder sister), she said that they are in touch. Revealing the advice that the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner shared, Shivani says, “Boli ki tum jaisi ho waisi hi rehna, waha kisi se darrna nahi. Aur tum waha jhande gar ke aana Kanpur ke, ayese boli thi mujhe.”

"(She told me to stay the way I am and not to be afraid of anyone there. And go there and make Kanpur proud, that's what she told me.)"

In the same conversation, she shared that if she gets an opportunity to collaborate on social media with a celebrity, she would choose Manisha Rani.

About Manisha Rani

For the unversed, Manisha Rani, who rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2 where she emerged as one of the finalists was born in a middle-class family in the Munger District of Bihar. Reportedly, her parents were separated when she was only 8 years old and she along with her four siblings was raised by her father alone.

The social media influencer rose to immense fame after her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Very recently, she emerged as the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Besides Shivani Kumari, the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3 include Vada Pav Girl aka Chandrika Dixit, Sana Sultan Khan, Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey, Munisha Khatwani, Sai Ketan Rao, Poulomi Das, Rapper Naezy, Lovekesh Kataria, Armaan, Payal, and Kritika Malik, Neeraj Goyat, and Vishal Pandey.

