Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Makbul, Naezy, and others; list of confirmed contestants on Anil Kapoor-hosted show

After a considerable wait, Bigg Boss OTT 3 had its grand premiere on the night of June 21. The long-awaited debut of the reality show has already created enough buzz among the audience. Also, social media has been flooded with reactions from netizens. Apart from Anil Kapoor's hosting duties, the impressive lineup of contestants has also grabbed the spotlight. Popular personalities from different walks of life will now be seen as housemates in Bigg Boss OTT 3.

As the show is all set to entertain the viewers with thrilling and captivating moments, we bring you a list of the confirmed contestants who are a part of this season. Let us have a quick look.

Vada Pav Girl aka Chandrika Dixit

She is an internet sensation who gained popularity by selling vada pav on the streets of Delhi. Chandrika possesses a fiery personality and often shares her pictures on social media with luxurious cars. Ever since Bigg Boss OTT 3 was announced, her name was often associated with the show. And now, that Chandrika is participating, one can already anticipate the excitement among her admirers.

Sana Sultan Khan

Mumbai-born Sana Sultan Khan gained popularity owing to her unique Urdu-speaking style. She is known to have appeared in several music videos, including Kaka's Gustaakhi, B Praak's Roohedaariyan, and Sharry Mann's Dilwale. The actress was also featured in Teri Galiyon Mein, sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. Sana Sultan has millions of followers on Instagram.

Sana Makbul

It is no secret that Sana Makbul is an Indian television actress who appeared in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and Aadat Se Majboor. Before Bigg Boss OTT 3, she was one of the participants in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Sana Makbul also works as a model and has even appeared in Telugu films.

Sai Ketan Rao

Known for his stints on Imlie and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali, Sai Ketan Rao has wowed the audience with his charming screen presence and versatile acting skills. In a very short span of time, the actor garnered mainstream recognition in the industry. He marked his TV debut with Agni Sakshi. Further, Sai has also ventured into Hindi and Telugu web series.

Ranvir Shorey

You might have seen him in Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. Besides the Tiger series, some of his other notable works are Sonchiriya, A Death In The Gunj, and Happy Ending, among others. Hence, Ranvir Shorey is a popular name in the Bollywood industry and his participation has amped up the entertainment quotient.

Poulomi Das

One of the personalities to be seen on Bigg Boss OTT 3 as a full-fledged contestant is Poulomi Das. Thanks to her striking presence and acting skills, she became a familiar name in the television fraternity. Born in Kolkata, she began her journey as a model and made her TV debut with Shani Si Ek Ladki. Poulomi was also a part of Dil Hi Toh Hai and Naagin 6.

Munisha Khatwani

The latest season of Bigg Boss OTT 3 has astrologer and actress Munisha Khatwani as one of its contestants. She has been a part of several television shows, including Just Mohabbat and Vaidehi. Besides this, the 43-year-old is also a tarot card reader. Munisha is said to have read tarot cards for Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma.

Shivani Kumari

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Shivani Kumari is a social media influencer who enjoys a whopping 4 million fan following on her official Instagram handle. Well, not much about her is known at the moment, but surely her participation is a treat to her fans.

Rapper Naezy

Known by his stage moniker Naezy, Naved Shaikh Is an underground hip-hop singer hailing from Mumbai. He is the inspiration behind Ranveer Singh's hit drama film Gully Boy. Not only this, but Naezy also collaborated with fellow rapper DIVINE for the Mere Gully Mein track from the movie. Undeniably, he has immense popularity on social media.

Lovekesh Kataria

It is no secret that Lovekesh Kataria shares a close bond with Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav. The former is a YouTuber based in Gurugram and is mostly known for his prank videos. Love has around 1.9 million followers on Instagram, and his channel boasts around 901K subscribers.

Armaan, Payal, and Kritika Malik

Armaan Malik is a YouTuber who has participated in Bigg Boss OTT 3 with his two wives, Kritika Malik and Payal Malik. Owing to his YouTube channel, they are quite well-known among the netizens. Fans expect the trio to be interesting contestants on the show due to their unique family dynamics.

Neeraj Goyat

Coming from Haryana, Neeraj Goyat has made himself a celebrated name in the boxing world but has also ventured into movies and music videos. He has represented India on the international stage. Speaking of his film appearances, Neeraj did a cameo in Toofan and also trained Farhan Akhtar for the movie. The Haryana-based boxer also impressed people as a mixed martial artist.

Vishal Pandey

Social media phenomenon Vishal Pandey's rise to fame began during the TikTok days. He used to create lip-sync videos and is an integral part of the popular social media trio Teen Tigada. The young influencer has also marked his presence in numerous music videos. Vishal is a celebrated online persona and has 9 million followers on Instagram.

