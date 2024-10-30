Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Armaan Malik breaks silence on his third marriage; Payal Malik says 'Voh humare pati se pyaar karegi...'

Armaan Malik, popularly known for his stint in Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, has often sparked controversies due to his personal life. Recently, Armaan was all over the headlines as speculations about his third marriage were soaring. It was reported that Armaan had tied the knot with his kids' caretaker, Laksh. This news arose after Laksh posted a picture of her mehndi on Karwa Chauth that featured Armaan's real name, Sandeep.

Now, in their latest vlog, Armaan Malik has clarified the rumors regarding his third marriage after Laksh's mehendi photo with his name went viral. He said, "Laksh jis community se hai, voh Singh community hai Sardar mei hai. Aur Sandeep Kaur, Sandeep, unme se kisi ka naam hoga, gharpe bhi naam hote hai bohot saare naam. Yeh zaruri nahi hai ki mera hi naam ho" (Laksh is from the Singh community which is among the Sardars. Sandeep Kaur or Sandeep must be a name from her community. It can be someone from her house. It is not mandatory that Sandeep is only my name).

Jisse uski engagement hone wali hai, kya pata uska naam ho. Jisko dikhana ho voh openly dikhayega. Ye thodi hai ki voh zabardasti dikha rha hai. Uski life hai uski marzi hai. Joh voh kare. Har chiz se mera naam zaruri hai kya" (Maybe her to-be-fiance's name can be Sandeep. Whoever wants to show it will show it openly. She is not showing it purposely. It's her life, her wish. She can do whatever she wants. Why is my name associated every time?)

After Armaan, his first wife Payal Malik broke her silence on this controversy and revealed that she and Armaan's second wife, Kritika Malik, are getting trolled as Armaan has reportedly married for the third time. Payal mentioned how their fans demanded an answer from them on this matter.

Talking about Armaan's third marriage, Payal expressed, "Mai aur Golu (Kritika) biwiya hai. Humare ghar mei koi aur aayegi aur voh humare pati se pyaar karegi ya fir uski mehendi lagayegi aur hum jhelenge? Itne bewakoof nahi hai ki hum jhele voh chiz se" (Kritika and I are Armaan's wives. If someone is coming to our house, loving our husband and putting mehendi on her hand, do you think we will tolerate it? We are not fools to tolerate this).

Video of Armaan Malik working out with Laksh:

Payal further clarified how trollers showed sympathy towards her for tolerating Armaan's third marriage for the sake of their kids. She mentioned how people were questioning her and Kritika about Armaan's marriage.

The Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame said, "Dekho voh (Laksh) mehendi laga ke aayi. Usne fast rakha. Kiske liye rakha voh vohi batayegi. Ussi se puchungi" (Laksh had put mehendi and she even fasted. She did this for whom that only she can tell. I will ask her). Further, Payal requested trolls not to target their family.

For the uninformed, on Karwa Chauth, Laksh, who is reportedly Armaan Malik's kids' caretaker, had posted a video on her Instagram handle. In this clip, Armaan's real name, which is Sandeep, was seen written on Laksh's hand. Later, even Armaan shared a few photos with Laksh with the caption, "Logo ka kaam hai aapko judge karna or haters se aapka ghar nhi chalta" (People's job is to judge you, but your home doesn’t run on haters).

For the uninformed, Armaan, Payal and Kritika were seen in Bigg Boss OTT 3, which was hosted by Anil Kapoor.

