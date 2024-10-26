Did Armaan Malik get married for the third time with his kids' caretaker? Read Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame's cryptic post

YouTuber Armaan Malik grabbed eyeballs when he participated in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 along with his two wives Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. However, the social media personality is again all over the news as he has reportedly tied the knot for the third time with his kids' caretaker, Laksh. Yes, you read that right!

Speculations about Armaan Malik's third marriage arose after Laksh, posted a picture of her mehndi which had Armaan's name on it. On Karwa Chauth, Laksh, who was reportedly Armaan Malik's kids' caretaker, had posted a video on her Instagram handle. In this clip, Armaan's real name that is Sandeep was seen written on Laksh's hand. As soon as this post was up, it was easy to guess that Armaan has allegedly gotten married for the third time.

While the buzz about this was soaring high on social media, Armaan Malik dropped a new post with his new alleged wife, Laksh. Taking to his Instagram, the Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame dropped a few snaps with his rumored third wife, Laksh. These photos seemed to be clicked on the occassion of Karwa Chauth. Sharing this post, Armaan wrote, "Logo ka kaam hai aapko judge karna or hater's se aapka ghar nhi chalta."

While an official confirmation from the Malik family is yet to come, netizens believe that the news of third marriage is true. Laksh has also posted numerous pictures and videos on her Instagram handle.

Speaking about Armaan Malik's previous marriages, the YouTuber got married to his first wife Payal Malik in 2011. The couple were later blessed with a son named, Chirayu (Chikoo). In 2018, Armaan married Kritika Malik, who is Payal's best friend. Armaan made headlines by announcing that both his wives were pregnant in 2022. He is now a father to four children: Chirayu, Tuba, Ayan, and Zaid.

