Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Armaan Malik calls luxury brand’s Rs 1.5 crore car ‘ghatiya’ after escaping accident

Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Armaan Malik is making headlines after he escaped an accident. His second wife, Kritika Malik, was also with him in the vehicle. But that’s not all; the social media influencer went on to bash the vehicle brand in his vlog and asked viewers never to buy that vehicle.

Armaan Malik was returning from a shoot in Manali and he was asleep in the car. Kritika was in the backseat. The tyre of the vehicle burst on the road, causing the vehicle to lose balance. In his vlog, he shared the frightening experience and also showed the condition of the tyre and some dent above it. He expressed his disappointment in the luxury brand by calling them ‘ghatiya.’

In the vlog, the Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame said, “Ye itna ghatiya gaadi hain. Mein sabse request karunga ye gadi maat lena” (This is such a worthless vehicle. I will request everyone not to purchase this car). Then he goes on to reveal the vehicle model number. “Aaj jo hadsa huya hain humare saath, upar wale ke kripa hain hum baach gaye” (Thank god that we escaped the accident today), added Malik as his second wife Kritika can be seen standing next to him.

Advertisement

Check out glimpses from Armaan Malik's video here:

He also shares that those who already own this vehicle should be aware of the tire as they can also face similar incidents on the road. It should be mentioned here that Malik was travelling in a luxury brand’s car, which is priced around INR 1.5 crores in India.

Fans of the social media influencer expressed their relief at knowing that the family was safe and escaped the accident without a scratch. A few also commented, wishing for their well-being and safety.

Meanwhile, they were in Manali to shoot a music video, Chand Nazar Aaya, which was released today (October 19). It features Kritika Malik and Armaan Malik.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3: After Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik's intimate video leak row, Payal Malik to appear on Weekend Ka Vaar