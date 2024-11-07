When Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Armaan Malik's wives Payal and Kritika got furious with his third marriage prank on kids' caretaker Laksh

Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, and Kritika Malik have been in the spotlight ever since they appeared on the controversial show Bigg Boss OTT 3, hosted by Anil Kapoor. The trio attracted attention due to their complicated relationship and have continued to make headlines regarding their personal lives. Recently, there were rumors that Armaan has married for the third time, this time to his children's caretaker Laksh.

While speculations about his third marriage were in the air, an old video of his wedding to kids' caretaker Laksh has been going viral. On February 2, 2023, Armaan Malik shared a vlog on his YouTube channel, Malik Vlogs. In this vlog, the YouTuber decided to prank his two wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. He decided to tease his wives by pretending he had married his children's caretaker, Laksh.

In the video shared by Armaan Malik on his YouTube channel, it was seen that Armaan asked Laksh to dress like a newly married bride. Laksh wore a green suit, traditional chuda (bangles), sindoor (vermillion), and mehendi. Armaan explained Laksh how they would prank Payal and Kritika once they returned home and requested her to tolerate their anger for the video.

Armaan then planted cameras at different places at their house and arranged sweets and garlands to make his wives believe that it was a real wedding. Payal Malik and Kritika were pregnant back then and were not at home when their husband decided to prank them. When they returned, Armaan entered the house with Laksh and both were wearing garlands.

A look at Armaan Malik's viral post with Laksh:

Laksh then touched Payal and Kritika's feet, and Armaan informed them that he had married Laksh again. Kritika Malik and Payal lost their tempers at both Laksh and Armaan. They expressed their frustration and demanded that Laksh and Armaan leave their house. Laksh argued that she was legally wedded to Armaan, but Payal and Kritika became even more upset and threatened to have them arrested.

In their anger, Payal and Kritika removed their footwear to hit Laksh, upset with her for marrying their husband. Both Payal and Kritika were pregnant and panicked. However, Armaan revealed the truth and informed them that it was all a prank. While it was hard for them to believe the truth, the two finally believed that Armaan and Laksh pranked them.

Speaking about the latest news, two weeks ago, reports about Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Armaan Malik's third marriage surfaced online. This happened after Laksh's mehendi photo went viral, and fans noticed Armaan's name in her mehendi. Armaan even posted pictures with Laksh on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. Later, Armaan and Payal issued a clarification in their vlog that Armaan is not married for the third time.

For the uninformed, Armaan Malik has four kids - Chirayu, Tuba, Ayan, and Zaid with wives Payal Malik and Kritika Malik.

