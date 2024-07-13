Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 12: Did Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik get intimate under the blanket? PICS

Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 12: Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik's relationship has been the highlight ever since the show commenced. After Armaan's first wife, Payal, was evicted from the show, Armaan and Kritika have been in the spotlight for their relationship. Today, their cozy moments were captured on camera.

Did Armaan Malik-Kritika Malik get intimate under the blanket?

In tonight's episode, Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik were caught on camera sharing a blanket. As they share the same blanket together, it is vividly seen how Armaan's hand movements are happening inside the blanket. He then smiles while looking at Kritika, and even she smiles back.

Take a look at their PICS here-

Meanwhile, Sana Makbul emerges as the first captain of the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. Also, the viewers witnessed rapper Naezy's DISS rap, which was directed towards all the contestants.

Speaking about Armaan and Kritika, the couple has been grabbing attention after last weekend's ka vaar episode. For the uninformed, complimenting Kritika Malik, Vishal Pandey had told Lovekesh Kataria, "Bhabhi pasand hai." In Weekend Ka Vaar, when Payal Malik appeared as a guest on the show, she made this revelation about Vishal, which shocked everyone.

Armaan then lost his calm and slapped Vishal Pandey after Anil Kapoor took an exit. As Armaan got physically violent, he has been nominated for the entire season.

About Armaan, Payal, and Kritika Malik's participation:

Before entering the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, and Kritika Malik met host Anil Kapoor on the stage of the show. When the host inquired about Armaan's two marriages, the trio disclosed the truth about their complicated relationship.

In 2011, Armaan married Payal Malik and had a son named Chirayu (Chikoo) Malik. In 2018, Armaan married Kritika Malik, who is Payal's best friend. Armaan made headlines by announcing that both his wives were pregnant in 2022. He is now a father to four children: Chirayu, Tuba, Ayan, and Zaid.

Premiered on June 21, Bigg Boss OTT 3 premieres every day at 9 PM.

