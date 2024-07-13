Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 12: Shivani Kumari cries recalling struggles of being girl child: 'Jab paida hui toh fek diya muje...'

Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 12: Shivani Kumari unveiled her emotional side while talking about her challenging life.

In tonight's episode, Shivani Kumari breaks down in tears as she recalls her hardships and childhood struggles while talking to Naezy and Vishal Pandey. Naezy was seen teasing Shivani and asking her to keep her tone down while talking to others. Shivani agrees and mentions that she will learn a lot because of the show.

Why does Shivani Kumari cries inconsolably?

Naezy advices Shivani Kumari to save money for her future and inquires how she got inspiration to be a YouTuber. Answering his questions, Shivani shares she used to like acting in childhood and used to try acting like actors. She recalled being worried about how she would pursue acting as she didn't have a phone and was not allowed to study.

Shivani says her mother told her that girls shouldn't study as they have to take care of house chores eventually. As her father passed away when she was a year old, Shivani says that she struggled a lot. She expresses how her mother wanted a boy but instead, she was born. As her parents had three daughters already before Shivani, she reveals never receiving love from her family.

Shivani Kumari said, "Muje voh pyaar nahi mila. Jab paida hui toh fek diya muje ki nahi ladki nahi chahiye. Muu se khoon aata tha, mummy dawai nahi, kuch nahi." She breaks down in tears while saying how she often thinks about coming so far in life.

Further, Shivani shares that whatever she studied she did on her own and no one in her family is educated apart from her. She adds, "Mummy ne muje pyaar kabhi nahi kiya. Muje ghar mei se pyaar ek percent nahi mila."

Shivani expresses her relief saying that whatever she dreamt for herself she is working towards that and achieving it. She shares her grief by saying that people call her out for misbehaving and have given her a tag. However, Shivani says that she doesn't do anything purposely to annoy people.

After hearing Shivani's struggles, Naezy tells Shivani that it is good that she is talking nicely and that everyone is listening to her. Shivani mentions feeling proud of herself for making it so far on her own. Naezy mentions feeling motivated after hearing Shivani's struggle story and tells her that she has already won the show.

Later while talking to Vishal Pandey, Naezy says that he will never argue with Shivani as now he knows her story.

