Bigg Boss OTT 3 Poll Result: Netizens think THIS contestant should be eliminated from Anil Kapoor-hosted show

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is getting interesting with each passing day. The controversial reality show with its diverse list of contestants is always making headlines for drama, fights, and new rules inside the house. This week, midweek elimination was removed, so one contestant will be out of the house during the Weekend Ka Vaar hosted by Anil Kapoor. Armaan Malik, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, Chandrika Dixit, and Shivani Kumari are the nominated contestants.

We conducted a poll on X asking netizens to vote for the contestant they think should be eliminated, and the results are here. Let’s check it out!

Netizens give their verdict on which Bigg Boss 3 contestant will be evicted next

Among the five contestants, Chandrika Dixit aka Vada Pav Girl received 84% votes. More than 50 people voted for the contestants and the individual rallying close to Dixit is Armaan Malik. He received 82.7% votes. Talking about other contestants, Shivani Kumari received 16%, Lovekesh Kataria received 12.3% votes, and Vishal Pandey got 12.9% votes.

Check out the poll results below:

For the unversed, as a punishment for slapping Vishal Pandey, Armaan Malik has been nominated throughout the season. So, he will be nominated every week during elimination. Kataria faced eviction recently as his identity as Baharwala was revealed. However, the audience’s vote saved him.

And in the fifth week, to save themselves from the midweek eliminations, contestants had to sacrifice their ration, which everyone did happily.

Advertisement

About Bigg Boss OTT 3 previous eliminations

In the last Weekend Ka Vaar, Anil Kapoor announced Munisha Khatwani’s journey was cut short. Before her, Poulami Das was evicted. During a midweek elimination, before this, Payal Malik was evicted and Neeraj Goyat was the first contestant who stepped out of the house after spending only three days inside.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 streams fresh episodes every day at 9 PM on JioCinema. Besides, one can watch the live channel to catch the contestants in action throughout the day.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Bigg Boss OTT 3!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 11: Sana Sultan Khan breaks down in tears after Naezy gets upset with her; here's what happened