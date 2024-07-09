Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 8: Why was Shivani Kumari rushed to the medical room? Find out reason

Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 8: Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 has kept audiences on the edge of their seats as unpredicted situations are occurring because of the contestants locked inside the house. Today's episode also kept viewers engaged throughout as the week's nomination process happened and several contestants such as - Deepak Chaurasia, Armaan Malik, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, and Shivani Kumari are nominated to get evicted.

However, after the nomination process, nominated contestant Shivani Kumari broke down in tears after she felt betrayed by her close friend Chandrika Dixit.

What happened between Shivani Kumari and Chandrika Dixit?

In the nomination task, Bigg Boss asked contestants to write letters to two contestants whom they wanted to save. While Shivani wrote two letters to Chandrika Dixit and Sana Makbul, Shivani received a letter only from Lovekesh Kataria. However, considering her close bond with Chandrika, Shivani was expecting a letter from her which would have also helped her to be safe in the nominations.

Why did Shivani Kumari collapse?

After the nomination task, Shivani walked towards the garden area and broke down into tears. Shivani cried inconsolably and Vishal Pandey arrived to console her. When Lovekesh Kataria also came to comfort Shivani, she hugged Lovekesh and thanked him for writing a letter to her.

As soon as Chandrika came to talk to Shivani, the latter got upset and asked her not to talk to her. Shivani expressed her disappointment saying that she considered Chandrika as her closest friend inside the Bigg Boss house and was expecting a letter from her. Shivani accused Chandrika of pretending to have a close bond with her and mentioned that she had expectations from her.

Chandrika explained that Shivani misbehaves with many contestants, despite being warned multiple times. Chandrika specifically mentioned how Shivani disrespected Ranvir Shorey. In response, Shivani stated that Chandrika's personality that people saw outside the Bigg Boss house is her true personality.

Shivani continued expressing her disappointment for a long time. Later, while she was sitting alone, Shivani felt breathless as she was crying continuously. She felt like puking and Chandrika, Vishal, and Sana Makbul took her to the washroom. While puking, Shivani collapsed on the floor. Everyone rushed towards the washroom to check her health and she was rushed to the medical room.

After a few minutes, Shivani was out of the medical room. Later, Chandrika and Shivani sorted out their differences and the former was seen feeding food to her as she was unwell. Armaan Malik and Sai Ketan Rao also took a jibe at Shivani mentioning how she collapses only when she gets nominated.

